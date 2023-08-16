ATTENTION CURRENT AND FORMER MEMBERS OF WASHINGTON ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. Washington Electric Cooperative is retiring capital credits to former members of record for the years 1998 and 2022, and 2013 CIAOC. If you received electric service from WEC in 1998, 2013, and/or 2022 and are no longer a member of the Co-op, please contact us for details on your eligibility for a refund. If the member of record is deceased, the legal heir(s) or executor of the estate should contact the Co-op at 802-223-5245 or visit www.wec.coop/capital-credits for instructions. If you are a current member who received service in 1998, 2013, and/or 2022, your credit will appear on your November bill and you do not need to contact the Co-op. To support nonprofits throughout WEC’s 41-town territory, you may elect to donate your capital credits to the WEC Community Fund. Thank you to the nearly 1,500 current and former members who donate. For more information about capital credits and the WEC Community Fund, visit www.wec.coop/capital-credits. A renewable energy provider. Owned by its members since 1939. WEC is an equal opportunity provider and employer.