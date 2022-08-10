ATTENTION CURRENT AND FORMER MEMBERS OF WASHINGTON ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. Washington Electric Cooperative is retiring capital credits to former members of record for the years 1997 and 2021, and 2013 CIAOC. If you received electric service from WEC in 1997, 2013, and/or 2021 and are no longer a member of the Co-op, please contact us for details on your eligibility for a refund. If the member of record is deceased, the legal heir(s) or executor of the estate should contact the Co-op at 802-223-5245 or visit www.wec.coop/capital-credits for instructions. If you are a current member who received service in 1997, 2013, and/or 2021, your credit will appear on your November bill and you do not need to contact the Co-op. To support nonprofits throughout WEC’s 41-town territory, you may elect to donate your capital credits to the WEC Community Fund. Thank you to the nearly 1,500 current and former members who donate. For more information about capital credits and the WEC Community Fund, visit www.wec.coop/capital-credits. A renewable energy provider. Owned by its members since 1939. WEC is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.