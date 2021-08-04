ATTENTION CURRENT AND FORMER MEMBERS OF WASHINGTON ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE, INC. Washington Electric Cooperative is retiring capital credits to former members of record for the years 1996, 1997, and 2020; plus, CIAOC for 2013. If you received electric service in any of these years and are no longer a member of the Co-op, you should contact WEC to inquire about your eligibility to receive a capital credit refund. If the member of record is deceased, the legal heir(s) or executor of the estate should contact the Co-op at 802-223-5245. If you are a current member who received service in 1996, 1997, 2013, and/or 2020, you do not need to contact the Co-op. The credit will appear on your November statement, unless you are one of nearly 1,500 current and former members who donate their refund to the WEC Community Fund. Current and former members of the Co-op who are interested in donating their capital credits, please complete and submit the form found at: www.washingtonelectric.coop/community-fund-donations/, or contact WEC directly at 802-223-5245. A renewable energy provider. Owned by its members since 1939. WEC is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
