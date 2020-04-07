The Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act (Title 40 Code of Federal Regulations Part 763.93 [g] [4]) requires that written notification be given that Berlin Elementary School, Calais Elementary School, East Montpelier Elementary School, Rumney Memorial School, Doty Memorial School and U-32 Jr. Sr. High School has Asbestos Management Plans for the safe control and maintenance of asbestos-containing materials found in their buildings. The Asbestos Management Plans are available and accessible to the public at the administrative office of the school as well as in the Superintendent’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.