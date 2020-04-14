TOWN OF WILLIAMSTOWN APRIL 21, 2020 SPECIAL VOTE WARNING The legal voters of the Town of Williamstown, in the County of Orange and the State of Vermont, are hereby warned and notified to meet at the Williamstown Public Safety Building on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. to act upon the following articlae bu Australian Ballot, viz: ART 1: Shall the legal voters of the Town of Wiliamstown disapprove the proposed ATV Ordinance adopted on January 13, 2020 by the Selectboard. Dated this 9th day of March, 2020 Williamstown Selectboard Rodney Graham, Chairperson Jasmin Coulliard Jessica Worn Matt Rouleau Francis Covey
