CITY OF BARRE WARNING FOR MARCH 2, 2021 ANNUAL MEETING The legal Voters of the Wards of the City of Barre are hereby Warned to meet at the respective polling places of said wards at the central polling place in the municipal auditorium on Auditorium Hill on the 2nd day of March, 2021 from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. At the same time and place and during the same voting hours, the voters of the Wards will meet for the purpose of electing by Australian Ballot one Councilor for each of the Wards as follows: Ward 1: One Councilor to serve for a term of two (2) years. Ward 2: One Councilor to serve for a term of two (2) years. Ward 3: One Councilor to serve for a term of two (2) years. At the same time and place and during the same hours, the legal voters are Warned to meet for the purpose of acting, by Australian Ballot, on the following articles. The polls will be open from 7:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. ARTICLE I: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize a General Fund Budget of $12,836,332 of which an amount not to exceed $9,316,073 is to be raised by local property taxes for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022? ARTICLE II: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the sum of $380,000 for Street Reconstruction and Sidewalk Improvements, and/or Capital Equipment Purchases? ARTICLE III: Shall Chapter I, Section 104 of the Barre City Charter be hereby amended as follows: Chapter I, Incorporation and General Provisions. Sec. 104. General Corporate powers. (d) Barre City shall only fly the City, State, United States, and the MIA/POW flags. ARTICLE IV Shall Chapter I, Section 105 of the Barre City Charter by hereby amended as follows: Chapter 1, Incorporation and General Provisions. Sec. 105. Ordinances – Subject Matter. [(g) to Adopt and enforce ordinances related to the medication of landlord tenant issues by the Housing Board of Review.] ARTICLE V: Shall Chapter I, Section 105 of the Barre City Charter be hereby amended as follows: Chapter 1, Incorporation and General Provisions. Sec. 105. Ordinances – Subject Matter. (g) Notwithstanding any contrary provision of general law, to adopt and enforce ordinances establishing speed limit less than 25 miles per hour on specified city streets, or sections thereof, within city boundaries as may be required for the safety and general welfare of the city. ARTICLE VI: Shall Chapter 1, Section 111 of the Barre City Charter be hereby amended as follows: Chapter 1. Incorporation and General Provisions. Sec. 111. Bonding of city officials. The Mayor, councilors, members of the Police Department, City Manager, [First Constable,] Finance Director, Superintendent of Public Works, Tax Collector, and Clerk and Treasurer shall annually be bonded to the City for the faithful discharge of their respective duties, as provided by state statute and the expense of said bonds to be paid by the City. ARTICLE VII: Shall Chapter II, section 205, and Chapter IV, section 418 of the Barre City Charter be hereby amended as follows: Chapter II. Elections and City Meetings. Sec. 205. Officers elected. (a)(1) the legal voters shall elect biennially a Mayor, [a First Constable,] and one person to serve as Clerk and Treasurer. Chapter IX. Departments and Boards. ARTICLE VIII:[CONSTABLE.] Reserved. [Sec. 418. Duties.] (Reserved) [The City constable shall have the same powers and be under the same duties and liabilities as are prescribed by state statutes for constables of the towns.] ARTICLE VIII: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the continuance of a Property Tax Exemption for an additional period of five (5) years for Good Samaritan Haven located at 105 North Seminary Street, Barre, Vermont? ARTICLE IX: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $7,500 for the Barre Area Senior Center? ARTICLE X: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $5,000 for the Barre Heritage Festival? ARTICLE XI: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $2,000 for Circle (formerly Battered Women’s Shelter and Services)? ARTICLE XII: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $7,700 for Central Vermont Adult Basic Education (Barre Learning Center)? ARTICLE XIII: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $3,000 for Capstone Community Action, Inc.? ARTICLE XIV: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $15,000 for Central Vermont Council on Aging? ARTICLE XV: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $28,000 for Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice? ARTICLE XVI: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $1,500 for Community Harvest of Central Vermont? ARTICLE XVII: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $5,000 for Downstreet Housing and Community Development? ARTICLE XVIII: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $3,500 for the Family Center of Washington County? ARTICLE XIX: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $1,000 for Good Beginnings of Central VT? ARTICLE XX: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $1,500 for the Good Samaritan Haven? ARTICLE XXI: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $38,401 for Green Mountain Transit? ARTICLE XXII: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $2,500 for Mosaic Vermont (formerly Sexual Assault Crisis Team)? ARTICLE XXIII: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $500 for OUR House of Central VT? ARTICLE XXIV: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $3,000 for the Peoples Health and Wellness Clinic? ARTICLE XXV: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $3,000 for the Retired Senior and Volunteer Program (RSVP)? ARTICLE XXVI: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $1,000 for the Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired? ARTICLE XXVII: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $3,000 for the Vermont Center for Independent Living? ARTICLE XXVIII: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $2,500 for the Washington County Diversion Program? ARTICLE XXIX: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $10,000 for Washington County Mental Health? ARTICLE XXX: Shall the Barre City Voters authorize the expenditure of $5,000 for Washington County Youth Service Bureau/Boys & Girls Club? Adopted and approved by the Barre City Council on January 26, 2021. Lucas Herring, Mayor /S/ Rich Morey, Ward III Councilor /S/ Carolyn S. Dawes, City Clerk /S/ Ericka Reil, Ward III Councilor /S/ Michael A. Boutin, Ward II Councilor /S/ John Steinman, Ward I Councilor /S/ Jake Hemmerick, Ward I Councilor /S/ Edward Waszazak, Ward II Councilor /S/ NOTICE TO VOTERS VOTING IN BARRE CITY: All voting in Barre City is by Australian ballot, and voting takes place at the Municipal Auditorium at 20 Auditorium Hill. Polls are open from 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM. REGISTER TO VOTE: You may register through the City Clerk’s office, the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), the Secretary of State’s website, a voter registration agency (Department of Social Welfare, Department of Health (WIC), Department of Aging & Disabilities (home health, adult day care, etc.). If you are homebound, call the Clerk for assistance. To register on-line through the Secretary of State’s website, visit www.olvr.vermont.gov. You may also register at the polls on Election Day. EARLY/ABSENTEE BALLOTS: The latest you can request ballots is the close of the Clerk’s office on Monday, March 1, 2021. The voter or family member may request an early or absentee ballot in person, in writing, by telephone, email or on-line through the Secretary of State’s website (mvp.vermont.gov). Other authorized persons may apply for the voter in writing or by telephone. If you are sick or have a disability, contact the Clerk for delivery options. COVID RESTRICTIONS: Election procedures have been changed due to COVID-19. Barre City Hall and the Clerk’s office isn’t open to the public. Voters may contact the office using the phone number of email address below. Voter are encouraged to request an absentee ballot and vote by mail to avoid voting in person at the auditorium. IN-person voting on Town Meeting Day will be held at the Civic Center Auditorium. Voters will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Contact the Clerk’s office with any questions. INFORMATION ABOUT BALLOT ITEMS: Visit the Barre City website at www.barrecity.org for additional information. CONTACT INFORMATION FOR BARRE CITY CLERK’S OFFICE: You may reach the Clerk’s office by calling (802) 476-0242, or by email to cdawes@barrecity.org.
