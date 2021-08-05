ANNUAL NOTIFICATION OF DESIGNATION OF DIRECTORY INFORMATION AND RIGHT OF REFUSAL TO: All parents/guardians of students, and to eligible students*, currently attending schools in the Slate Valley Unified School District. DATE: August 2021 Schools in the Slate Valley Unified Union School District may disclose designated directory information on students and eligible students without the prior consent of the parent/guardian of the eligible students, and without any record of such disclosure. The following types of personally identifiable information have been designated directory information: · Student’s name, address, date of birth, dates of enrollment; · Parent or legal custodian’s name and address; · Student’s grade level classification; · Student’s participation in recognized school activities and sports; · Weight and height of members of athletic teams; · Student’s diplomas, certificates, awards and honors received. Disclosure may include such personally identifiable information contained or reflected in photographs. If you are an eligible student and are currently attending any of the Slate Valley Schools, or if you are the parent/guardian of a student currently attending school in any of the Slate Valley Schools, you have a right to refuse to permit the designation of any or all of these types of information as directory information concerning your child or (if you are an eligible student) yourself, by providing written notice of your refusal, listing the type(s) of information which you refuse to have so designated, to the principal of the school your child attends (or the school you attend, if you are an eligible student), on or before September 1, 2021. *You are an eligible student if you are at least 18 years of age or are attending an institution of post-secondary education.
