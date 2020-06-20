ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FRENCH POND ROAD PAVING HAVERHILL, NH The Town of Haverhill will receive sealed Bids for the reconstruction and paving of 2.0 miles of French Pond Road in Haverhill, NH at the Haverhill Town Hall (2975 Dartmouth College Highway, North Haverhill. NH 03774) until 2:00 p.m. local time on Thursday July 9, 2020, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read over Zoom. The Project generally consists of the removal of existing pavement, grading the subsurface, paving, and shouldering. A pre-bid conference will be held on-site at the corner of French Pond Road and Valley Road, local time on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. attendance at the pre-bid conference is mandatory for anyone intending to place a bid. Please wear a mask and practice proper social distancing. Prospective Bidders can find the Bid Specifications on the Town of Haverhill website under “Announcements” at www.haverhill-nh.com Please submit proof of insurance with your bid, which includes General Liability and Worker Compensation insurance. You MUST put your business name AND a contact name on the outside of the bid envelop. “French Pond Road Paving” MUST be marked on the outside of the bid envelop. No faxed or emailed bids will be considered – No exceptions will be made. Please mail or deliver bids to: Town of Haverhill, Town Administration Office Attn: Brigitte Codling, Town Manager 2975 Dartmouth College Highway North Haverhill, NH 03774 The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive any and all informalities not involving price, time or changes in the Work, and to negotiate contract terms with the Successful Bidder, and the right to disregard all non-conforming, non-responsive, unbalanced or conditional Bids. Also, Owner reserves the right to reject the Bid of any Bidder if Owner believes that it would not be in the best interest of the Project to make an award to that Bidder, whether because the Bid is non-responsive, or the Bidder is unqualified or of doubtful financial ability, or fails to meet any other pertinent standard or criteria established by Owner.
