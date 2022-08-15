TOWN OF BARRE BARRE, VT WILSON INDUSTRIAL PARK WATER MAIN EXTENSION ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Sealed Bids for the construction of the Barre, VT Wilson Industrial Park Water Main Extension project will be received at the Barre Town Office, 149 Websterville Road, Websterville, Vermont 05678-0116 until 11:00 AM local time on September 8th, 2022 at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read. The mailing address for bids is Barre Town Office, 149 Websterville Road, P.O. Box 116, Websterville, Vermont 05678-0116. Bidders submitting a bid by U.S. Mail shall allow for adequate delivery time. The Project consists of approximately 2,725 feet of 8-inch water main and appurtenances. Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. Bids shall be on a lump sum and unit price basis, as indicated in the Bid Schedule. The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Otter Creek Engineering, Inc. Prospective Bidders may examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office (404 East Main St., Middlebury, Vermont, (802) 382-8522) on Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please call the Issuing Office to make an appointment. Bidders may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Bidding Documents also may be examined at Otter Creek Engineering, Inc., 110 Merchants Row, 4th Floor, Suite 15, by appointment only. Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office, during the hours indicated above, upon payment of $100 for each set. Checks for Bidding Documents shall be payable to “Otter Creek Engineering, Inc.” mailing address: P.O. Box 712, East Middlebury, VT 05740. Upon request and receipt of the document payment indicated above. The date that the Bidding Documents are transmitted by the Issuing Office will be considered the Bidder’s date of receipt of the Bidding Documents. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including Addenda if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for issuing A ddenda if any, to parties obtaining Bidding Documents from sources other than the Issuing Office. Electronic copies of Bidding Drawings and Documents are available as portable document format (PDF) files upon request to all parties recorded as having officially received the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office. A pre-bid conference will be held at 11:00 AM local time on August 25th, 2022 at the Barre Town Office, 149 Websterville Road, Websterville, Vermont 05678-0116. Attendance at the pre-bid conference is highly encouraged but is not mandatory. This project is funded in part through the Vermont Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). Consequently, the following provisions apply to this WORK (more detail for each of these provisions can be found in the Instructions to Bidders): 1. Bid Security in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders 2. Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) requirements 3. Performance BOND and Payment BOND each in the amount of 100% of the contract price 4. “AIS” (American Iron and Steel) provisions of P.L. 113-76, Consolidated Appropriations Act 5. Federal Wage Rates as determined under the Davis-Bacon Act 6. Prohibition on certain telecommunications and video surveillance services or equipment Bid security shall be furnished in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Owner: Town of Barre By: Carl Rogers Title: Town Manager Date: August 15, 2022
