ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS TOWN OF CALAIS, VT 3120 Pekin Brook Road East Calais, VT 05650 Sealed bids for the work described below will be accepted by the Town of Calais at the town offices until 12:00 noon on Friday, June 5, 2020. TYPE OF PROJECT: Town Highway Structures Grant project funded in part by a grant from the Vermont Agency of Transportation LOCATION: On TH 49, George Road approximately 300 feet westerly of the intersection with TH 3, Pekin Brook Road TYPE OF CONSTRUCTION: Closing the road to traffic, installation of temporary stream diversion, excavation and removal of the existing structure, assembly and installation of a new 15’-6” x 7’-3” x 45’-0” aluminum box culvert with aluminum cutoff walls, filling the invert with 2’ of streambed material, assembly and installation of aluminum headwalls and wingwalls, backfilling and compaction around the new structure, and related roadway and channel work. BID OPENING: Sealed bids shall be marked “Bid for George Road Culvert” and will be publicly opened and read aloud beginning at 12:00 noon on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Calais Town Clerk’s office. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held at the project on George Road on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM and all prospective bidders are strongly encouraged to attend. Contract Documents, including the Plans and Bid Documents, will be available at that time.
