ADVERTISEMENT AND NOTICE OF TAX SALE WILLIAMSTOWN, VERMONT The resident and nonresident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Williamstown, in the County of Orange are hereby notified that the taxes and/or water and/or sewer assessed by such town for the years 2021/2022 and 2022/2023 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such town, to wit: Parcel ID Number: 008-076-00 Being all the same land and premises conveyed to Stephen Richardson and Darla Rugar by Warranty Deed of James E. Ducey dated March 28, 2021 and recorded April 1, 2021 in Book 181, Pages 202-203 of the Town of Williamstown Land Records. And so much of the lands shall be sold at public auction at the Williamstown Town Offices, a public place in such town, on the Twenty-Fourth (24th) day of May 2023 at 10:00 o'clock on the forenoon, to discharge such delinquent taxes with costs and fees, unless previously paid. Dated at Royalton, Vermont this 7th day of March 2023. /s/ Jeffrey D. Lewis Jeffrey D. Lewis, Attorney for Williamstown Collector of Delinquent Taxes
