ADVERTISEMENT AND NOTICE OF TAX SALE WILLIAMSTOWN, VERMONT The resident and nonresident owners, lien holders and mortgagees of lands in the Town of Williamstown, in the County of Orange are hereby notified that the taxes and/or water and/or sewer assessed by such town for the year 2021/2022 remain, either in whole or in part, unpaid on the following described lands in such town, to wit: Parcel ID Number: 005-074.00 Being all the same land and premises conveyed to Thomas Corbett by Quitclaim Deed of Elm Grove, LLC, dated May 30, 2017 and recorded May 31, 2017 in Book 167, Page 512 of the Town of Williamstown Land Records. And so much of the lands shall be sold at public auction at the Williamstown Town Offices, a public place in such town, on the Fourteenth (14th) day of April, 2022 at 10:00 o’clock on the forenoon, to discharge such delinquent taxes with costs and fees, unless previously paid. Dated at Royalton, Vermont this 24th day of February, 2022. /s/____________________ Jeffrey D. Lewis, Attorney for Williamstown Collector of Delinquent Taxes
