ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 5W1161-2 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On February 17, 2020, Dan and Jordan von Trapp, John Taylor and Dana Jinkins filed application 5W1161-2 for a project generally as project generally described as installation of a wastewater system and bathroom to serve Bliss Ridge LLC, an existing farm/farm events business. Operational dates will continue to be seasonal-from late May through the first weekend in October. The project will allow the number of events to increase from 10 events per year to 20 events per year. The project is located at 216 Gove Road in Moretown, Vermont. No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 14, 2020, a party notifies the District 5 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing to the address below, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) by clicking "Act 250 Database" and entering project number 5W1161-2. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible so we may timely accommodate your needs. For more information contact the Coordinator listed below. Dated at Montpelier, Vermont this 20th day of March 2020. By: Susan Baird, District Coordinator Districts 5, 6 & 9 Environmental Commissions 10 Baldwin Street Montpelier, Vermont 05633-3201 802-476-0134 susan.baird@vermont.gov
