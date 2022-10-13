ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 5R0891-22 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 On April 2, 2021, Adam Stone dba Adam Stone Trucking, LLC filed application 5R0891-22 for approval of the construction of an “as built” 3,100 square foot building which serves as a maintenance garage for a trucking company and a truck inspection station. (The building constructed is larger than the 2,500 square foot building originally approved under Land Use Permit 5R0891-21), and the construction of an “as-built” second access drive off Industry Street. The project is located on Lot 6, comprised of 1.42 acres at 57 Industry Street in Williamstown, Vermont. The application was deemed technically complete on 9/16/22 upon receipt and review of outstanding requested supplemental materials. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, November 2, 2022, a party notifies the District 5 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 5 Office at: NRB.Act250Barre@vermont.gov .Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law will not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact the coordinator listed below. Dated this 12th day of October 2022. By: /s/ Susan Baird_____________ Susan Baird, District Coordinator District 5 Environmental Commission 10 Baldwin Street, Montpelier, VT 05633-3201 susan.baird@vermont.gov
