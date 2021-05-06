ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 5W1411-4 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 On April 6, 2021, the Town of East Montpelier and Harry Morse, Jr., filed application 5W1411-4 for the construction of a stormwater improvement project will be implemented to treat stormwater runoff from 1.5 acres of impervious surfaces on the Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks lot and a 930- foot segment of County Road. The project includes the installation of a 115-foot stone lined ditch along County Road which will direct runoff into a new 0.21 acres gravel wetland, which will be constructed on pastureland just south of the Sugarworks lower parking lot. The project is located at 1168 County Road in East Montpelier, Vermont. The project is located 1168 County Road in East Montpelier, Vermont. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before May 26, 2021, a party notifies the District 5 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing to the address below, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. The application and proposed permit may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov) Click on "Act 250 Database" and enter project number 5W1411-4. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible so that we may timely accommodate your needs. For more information contact the Coordinator listed below. Dated this 6th day of May 2021. By /s Susan Baird_______________ Susan Baird, District Coordinator Districts 5, 6 & 9 Environmental Commissions 10 Baldwin Street, Montpelier, Vermont 05633-3201 802-476-0134 susan.baird@vermont.gov
