ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 500003-7 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 Application 500003-7 from U-32 Middle / High School, Attn: Meagan Roy 930 Gallison Hill Rd. , Montpelier, VT 05602 and Washington Central Unified Union School District, 1130 Gallison Hill Road , Montpelier, VT 05602 was received on February 13, 2023 and deemed complete on February 17, 2023. The project is generally described as improvements to the existing parking lot and access road at the U32 Middle/High School, including asphalt crack repair, resurfacing, line striping, drainage, stormwater treatment, sidewalks, curbing, raised crosswalks, traffic safety signage, and light pole relocation. The project is located at 930 Gallison Hill Rd. in East Montpelier, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=500003-7 ). No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before March 16, 2023, a party notifies the District 5 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 5 Office at: NRB.Act250Barre@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact Kevin Anderson at the address or telephone number below. Dated this February 24, 2023. By: Kevin Anderson District Coordinator 10 Baldwin Street Montpelier, VT 05633-3201 802-522-6074 Kevin.Anderson@vermont.gov
