ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 500003-6 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 On April 6, 2022, Washington Central Unified Union School District and U-32 Middle/High School, filed application 500003-6 for a project generally described the construction of two stormwater management features at U-32 Middle & High School to comply with the terms of state stormwater General Permit 3-9050's "3-Acre Rule". The proposed features will treat stormwater runoff from existing impervious surfaces and mitigate downstream flooding impacts to neighboring residential properties. The project includes refurbishment of the existing field hockey field, which would involve regrading a portion of the field, the installation of a curtain-drain on the northern edge of the field, and the installation of an underdrain system to improve drainage. The project is located at 930 Gallison Hill Road in East Montpelier, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=500003-6). No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 20, 2022, a party notifies the District 5 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 5 Office at: NRB.Act250Barre@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law will not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact the Coordinator listed below via email. Dated this 26th day of May 2022. By: Susan Baird, District Coordinator Districts 5, 6 & 9 Environmental Commissions 10 Baldwin Street, Montpelier, Vermont 05633-3201 susan.baird@vermont.gov
