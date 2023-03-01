ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 5W1017-3 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 On November 14, 2022, the Vermont Agency of Transportation filed Application 5W1017-3 for a project generally described as the reconstruction and widening of U.S. Route 2 beginning in the Town of Cabot at Station 500+00.00 (MM 5.269) and extending into the Town of Danville, ending at Station 569+00.00 (MM 0.366). The project includes minor realignment, new drainage, subbase, pavement, and associated highway improvements. The District 5 Environmental Commission is reviewing this application under Act 250 Rule 51 - Minor Application Procedures. This application can be viewed on the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=5W1017-3). No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before March 21, 2023 a party notifies the District 5 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 5 Office at: NRB.Act250Barre@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law will not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact the Coordinator listed below. Dated this 28th day of February 2023. By: /s/ Susan Baird_____________ Susan Baird, District Coordinator District 5 Environmental Commission 10 Baldwin Street, Montpelier, VT 05633-3201 susan.baird@vermont.gov
