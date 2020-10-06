ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 5W0784-16 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On September 14, 2020 Vermont Public Radio and National Life Insurance Company filed application 5W0784-16 for the proposed colocation of a broadcast facility on the rooftop of the National Life building. The installation will consist of an antenna array on existing infrastructure, with related operating equipment to be installed within the existing window washer closet on the rooftop. The project is located on National Life Drive in Montpelier, Vermont. No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before October 20, 2020, a party notifies the District 5 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing to the address below, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov). Click on "Act 250 Database" and enter project number 5W0784-16. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, so we may timely accommodate your needs. For more information contact the Coordinator listed below. Dated at Montpelier, Vermont this 5th day of October 2020. By: Susan Baird, District Coordinator Districts 5, 6 & 9 Environmental Commissions 10 Baldwin Street Montpelier, Vermont 05633-3201 802-476-0134 susan.baird@vermont.gov
