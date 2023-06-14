ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 5W1233-4 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 Application 5W1233-4 from Frank Mitchell was received on March 6, 2023, and deemed complete on June 1, 2023. The project is generally described as the continued extraction of up to 2,000 cubic yards of rock per year for 20 years for bulk sale for landscaping and construction. The project is located at 1800 Lower Road in Plainfield, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=5W1233-4). No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before July 3, 2023, a party notifies the District 5 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 5 Office at: NRB.Act250Barre@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact Kevin Anderson at the address or telephone number below. Dated this June 13, 2023. By: /s/ Kevin Anderson_________ Kevin Anderson District Coordinator 10 Baldwin Street Montpelier, VT 05633-3201 802-522-6074 Kevin.Anderson@vermont.gov