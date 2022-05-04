ACT 250 NOTICE 10 V.S.A. § 6086b Downtown Development Findings Application 5W1611 On April 13, 2022, O.M Fisher Home, Inc. filed application 5W1611 for a 15-unit (18 bedroom) 11,300 SF Memory Care addition to the existing 13-bedroom Gary Residence residential care facility located at 149 Main Street in Montpelier, Vermont. The project will include a new patio/sitting area, and improvements to the existing parking area and associated utilities. The project is located in the Montpelier Downtown Development District designated by the State pursuant to Title 24 Chapter 76A. The District 5 Environmental Commission is reviewing this application under 10 V.S.A § 6086b Downtown Development: Findings. The application can be viewed on the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=5W1611. Pursuant to § 6086b, the District Commission will review this application under Criteria 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 8(A), 9(B), 9(C), 9(F), and 9(K). No hearing will be held, and Findings will be issued unless, on or before June 3, 2022, a person notifies the Commission of an issue or issues requiring the presentation of evidence at a hearing and the Commission determines that a substantial issue has been raised under one or more of the applicable criteria. Any hearing request must be in writing to the address below, must state the applicable criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing, and must include any reports, data, or other written information in support of any substantial issue raised in the hearing request. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other interested person must include a petition for party status. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 5 Office at: NRB.Act250Barre@vermont.gov. Prior to submitting a request for a hearing, please contact the District Coordinator listed below for more information. Prior to convening a hearing, the Commission must determine that there is a substantial issue under one or more applicable criteria that requires a hearing. If a hearing is held, it must be held within 20 days of the Response Date above, and with as few as 10 days’ notice. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible so we may timely accommodate your needs. Parties entitled to participate are the Municipality, the Municipal Planning Commission, the Regional Planning Commission, affected state agencies, and adjoining property owners and other persons to the extent they have a particularized interest that may be affected by the proposed project under the 10 criteria. Non-party participants may be allowed under 10 V.S.A. Section 6085(c)(5). Pursuant to 10 V.S.A. § 6086b(3), the State Historic Preservation Officer, Commissioner of Public Service, Secretary of Transportation, Commissioner of Buildings & General Services, Secretary of Natural Resources, and Secretary of Agriculture, Food & Markets (or designees), may submit their written recommendations concerning this application by emailing them to the District 5 Commission at: NRB.Act250Barre@vermont.gov on or before June 3, 2022. Dated this 3rd day of May 2022. By: Susan Baird, District Coordinator District 5 Environmental Commission 10 Baldwin Street, Montpelier, VT 05633-3201 802-476-0185 susan.baird@vermont.gov
