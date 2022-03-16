ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 5W0680-6 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 On October 12, 2021, LJBC Associates filed application 5W0680-6 for a project generally described as the proposed expansion of the existing parking area by approximately 5,000 square feet at the Woodstock Farmers Market located at 2801 Waterbury-Stowe Road in Waterbury, Vermont. The expansion will result in 20 additional parking spaces. The project also involves the replacement of the existing, failed wastewater system, which includes the re-design the previously approved filtrate, in-ground wastewater system to now include a series of pretreatment devices. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before April 5, 2022, a party notifies the District 5 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 5 Office at: NRB.Act250Barre@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law will not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact the Coordinator via the e-mail address listed below. Dated this 15th day of March 2022. By Susan Baird, District Coordinator District 5 Environmental Commission 10 Baldwin Street, Montpelier, Vermont 05633-3201 susan.baird@vermont.gov
