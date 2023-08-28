ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 5W0308-27 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 On June 5, 2023, Application 5W0308-27 was filed by Town of Barre and Barre Partners/B&D Holdings, LLC for a project generally described as a 2-lot subdivision in the Wilson Industrial Park. New “Lot 11” comprised of approximately 3 acres, would be developed by Co-Applicant Barre partners/B&D Holdings, LLC with the construction of a one-story, 7,650 square foot metal product distribution warehouse with office space, seven loading docks and a paved parking area for 16 vehicles. Associated construction involves a new curb cut off Parker Road and stormwater management infrastructure. The project will be served by municipal water and sewer connections. The Town of Barre will retain the balance of the tract, “Lot 3,” comprised of approximately 37 acres. The project is located along Parker Road in the Wilson Industrial Park in the Town of Barre. This application can be viewed on the Act 250 Database: https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=5W0308-27. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before September 18, 2023, a party notifies the District 5 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 5 Office at: NRB.Act250Barre@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law will not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact the Coordinator listed below. Dated this 24th day of August 2023. By: /s/ Susan Baird____________ Susan Baird, District Coordinator District 5 Environmental Commission susan.baird@vermont.gov