ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #5W0441-10E 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On April 6, 2020, LaGue, Inc. filed application #5W0441-10E for a project generally described as the addition of a temporary free-floating 18' x 40' concrete slab adjacent to an existing warehouse building to accommodate the installation of a prefab refrigeration unit. Refrigeration will be provided by an existing unit and the slab will be removed when a permanent location for the system is identified. The project is located at 446 Industrial Lane in Berlin, Vermont. No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before Tuesday, April 14th , 2020, a party notifies the District 5 Commission in writing at the email address below of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing to the email address below, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. The application and proposed permit may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's database (https://anrweb.vt.gov/anr/vtanr/Act250.aspx) by entering project number #5W0441-10E. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible, in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information contact the District Coordinator listed below. Dated at Burlington, Vermont this 6 th day of April 2020. BY: Josh Donabedian, Coordinator District 5 Environmental Commission 10 Baldwin Street Montpelier, Vermont 05633-3201 joshua.donabedian@vermont.gov
