ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 5W0139-1 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 Application 5W0139-1 from McGee US-302 Barre, LLC was received on June 21, 2023 and deemed complete on July 17, 2023. The project is generally described as the redevelopment of the existing automobile dealership and service center at 1391 through 1397 U.S. Route 302 in Berlin, Vermont, including demolition of existing buildings, consolidation of two existing parcels into one, and construction of a single combined automobile dealership and service center building and related parking, site access, landscaping, and stormwater drainage improvements. The project is located at 1391-1397 and 1411-1417 US Route 302 in Berlin, Vermont. This application can be viewed online by visiting the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=5W0139-1). No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 14, 2023, a party notifies the District 5 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 5 Office at: NRB.Act250Barre@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact Kevin Anderson at the address or telephone number below. Dated this July 24, 2023. By: /s/ Kevin Anderson_________ Kevin Anderson District Coordinator 10 Baldwin Street Montpelier, VT 05633-3201 802-522-6074 Kevin.Anderson@vermont.gov