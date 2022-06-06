ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 5W1456-1 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 On April 12, 2022, Orchard Valley Waldorf School filed application 5W1456-1 for a project generally described as the construction of a 24’ x 34’ agricultural barn with a 10-foot-deep shed roof on the eastern side of the building. The construction would utilize materials previously used to construct one of the permitted pavilions. The project involves the reconfiguration and construction of the parking areas, resulting in four distinct parking areas with a total of 90 parking spaces. New sidewalks would improve pedestrian safety on site. Improvements to onsite drainage, including a new gravel wetland, are also proposed. The 55 acres project tract is located at 2290 VT Route 14 North in East Montpelier, Vermont. This application can be viewed on the Act 250 Database: (https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=5W1456-1). No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before June 27, 2022, a party notifies the District 5 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or subcriteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 5 Office at: NRB.Act250Barre@vermont.gov . Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact the Coordinator listed below. Dated this 3rd day of June 2022. By /s/ Susan Baird_____________ Susan Baird, District Coordinator District 5 Environmental Commission 10 Baldwin Street, Montpelier, VT 05633-3201 susan.baird@vermont.gov
