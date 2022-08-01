ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 5W0111-2 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 On July 20, 2022, the City of Montpelier filed application 5W0111-2 for the construction of an interpretive ADA trail in Hubbard Park which will extend from the New Shelter to the Stone Tower. The project will provide a universally accessible path with interpretive nature signs. No buildings or new roads are proposed. The project is located at 401 Parkway Avenue in Montpelier, Vermont. This application can be viewed on the Act 250 Database: https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=5W0111-2. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before August 22, 2022, a party notifies the District 5 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-statuspetition-form, and email it to the District 5 Office at: NRB.Act250Barre@vermont.gov . Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact the Coordinator listed below. By: Susan Baird, District Coordinator District 5 Environmental Commission 10 Baldwin Street, Montpelier, VT 05633-3201 susan.baird@vermont.gov
