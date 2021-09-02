ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 5W0111-1 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6111 On July 22, 2021, the City of Montpelier filed application 5W0111-1 for a water quality improvement project within the bounds of the Hubbard Park. The project includes the following construction: a sediment forebay for the man made “Frog Pond” at the entrance to the park; an improved grate for the existing outlet riser of Frog Pond; a sediment basin below the sledding hill parking area; a sediment basin at the intersection of Parkway Avenue and the pavilion driveway; and a sediment basin at the intersection of Parkway Avenue and Corse Street. Road surfaces and ditches will be improved to provide erosion resistance during high flows. The project is located 401 Parkway Avenue in Montpelier, Vermont. No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before September 22, 2021, a party notifies the District 5 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing to the address below, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law will not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. The application and proposed permit may be viewed on the Natural Resources Board's web site (http://nrb.vermont.gov). Click on "Act 250 Database" and enter project number 5W0111-1. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible so we may timely accommodate your needs. For more information the Coordinator listed below. Dated this 2nd day of September 2021. By: Susan Baird, District Coordinator Districts 5, 6 & 9 Environmental Commissions 10 Baldwin Street, Montpelier, Vermont 05633-3201 susan.baird@vermont.gov
