ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION 5W1590-1 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6111 On April 13, 2023, Application 5W1590-1 was filed by JDJ Development Company, Inc. and Fecteau Residential Inc. for a project generally described as the merger of three existing properties into a single multi-house planned residential development to include five existing, four unit, townhouses and eight proposed, four unit, townhouses, for a total of fifty-two units. Of the fifty-two units, fourteen will be three-bedroom units and thirty-eight will be two-bedroom units. The project will be served by municipal water and sewer. One townhouse will be accessed directly off of Rudd Farm Dr. Five townhouses will be accessed off of Olivia Dr. And seven townhouses will be accessed off of a new private, shared, drive, approximately 700 feet long, to be constructed as part of this project. The project is located at Rudd Farm Dr. in Barre Town, Vermont. This application can be viewed on the Act 250 Database: https://anrweb.vt.gov/ANR/Act250/Details.aspx?Num=5W1590-1 No hearing will be held, and a permit will be issued unless, on or before September 25, 2023, a party notifies the District 5 Commission in writing of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required, and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. To request party status and a hearing, fill out the Party Status Petition Form on the Board’s website: https://nrb.vermont.gov/documents/party-status-petition-form, and email it to the District 5 Office at: NRB.Act250Barre@vermont.gov. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law will not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. For more information contact the Coordinator listed below. Dated this 31st day of August 2023. By: /s/ Susan Baird_____________ Susan Baird, District Coordinator District 5 Environmental Commission susan.baird@vermont.gov