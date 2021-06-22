ACT 250 NOTICE MINOR APPLICATION #5W1030-10-1 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 – 6093 On June 3rd, 2021, Carl Bailin filed application #5W1030-10-1 for a project generally described as construction of 4 mini self-storage warehouse buildings on Lot #1 of the Welch Park commercial/industrial site off Route 2 in Middlesex. The project is located at 25 Welch Park Road, Middlesex Vermont. No hearing will be held and a permit will be issued unless, on or before Wednesday, July 14th, 2021, a party notifies the District 5 Commission in writing at the address below of an issue requiring a hearing, or the Commission sets the matter for a hearing on its own motion. Any person as defined in 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1) may request a hearing. Any hearing request must be in writing to the address below, must state the criteria or sub-criteria at issue, why a hearing is required and what additional evidence will be presented at the hearing. Any hearing request by an adjoining property owner or other person eligible for party status under 10 V.S.A. § 6085(c)(1)(E) must include a petition for party status under the Act 250 Rules. Findings of Fact and Conclusions of Law may not be prepared unless the Commission holds a public hearing. The application and proposed permit may also be viewed on our Act 250 database (https://anrweb.vt.gov/anr/vtanr/Act250.aspx) by entering project number 5W1030- 10-1. If you have a disability for which you need accommodation in order to participate in this process (including participating in a public hearing, if one is held), please notify us as soon as possible in order to allow us as much time as possible to accommodate your needs. For more information, contact the District Coordinator listed below. BY: Josh Donabedian, District Coordinator District 5 Environmental Commission 10 Baldwin Street Montpelier, Vermont 05633-3201 joshua.donabedian@vermont.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.