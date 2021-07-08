STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ORANGE UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 111-7-18 OECV U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE OF THE CHALET SERIES III TRUST v. JUSTIN GRAHAM, FIDUCIARY OF THE ESTATE OF DENNIS PERUSSE OCCUPANTS OF: 392 Cogswell Street, Williamstown VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered May 3, 2021, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Dennis Perusse to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for TD Banknorth, N.A., dated October 14, 2005 and recorded in Book 127 Page 101 of the land records of the Town of Williamstown, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for TD Banknorth, N.A to Federal National Mortgage Association dated June 25, 2018 and recorded in Book 171 Page 353; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Federal National Mortgage Association to MTGLQ Investors, L.P. dated April 19, 2019 and recorded in Book 173 Page 525; and (3) Assignment of Mortgage from MTGLQ Investors, L.P. to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee of the Chalet Series III Trust dated July 24, 2019 and recorded in Book 174 Page 575 all of the land records of the Town of Williamstown for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 392 Cogswell Street, Williamstown, Vermont on August 5, 2021 at 10:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Dennis Perusse by Warranty Deed of Christine Melicharek and Michael Lamere of even or approximate date herewith and about to be recorded in the land records of the Town of Williamstown, Vermont. Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Christine A. Melicharek by Warranty Deed of David E. Rogers dated August 11, 1989 and recorded in Book 70, page 327 of the land records of the Town of Williamstown, Vermont. Reference is hereby made to the above-mentioned deeds and the records thereof and to all prior deeds and their records for a more particular description of the land and premises herein conveyed. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a bank wire, certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date the Confirmation Order is entered by the Court. All checks should be made payable to “Bendett & McHugh, PC, as Trustee”. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : July 1, 2021 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_____ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
