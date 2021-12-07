BURLINGTON — The criminal case of a Torrington, Connecticut, man arrested on a federal kidnapping charge in Vermont last week is being moved to his home state for further prosecution.
Christopher Jesus Constanzo, 19, appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Tuesday afternoon to resume his detention hearing, but Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle noted an identical criminal complaint for kidnapping had been filed in federal court in Connecticut earlier in the day.
The new complaint and affidavit mirror the court paperwork filed by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations in Vermont after the investigators arrested Constanzo and freed the victim last Thursday.
Constanzo, through his defense lawyer, said he was willing to have his case resolved in Connecticut.
The defense did not dispute Constanzo was the man named in a federal arrest warrant issued for the new criminal complaint in Connecticut.
Doyle told Constanzo that he can have a probable cause hearing and detention hearing in Connecticut.
Doyle ordered Constanzo continue to be detained until the U.S. Marshals Service can deliver him to Connecticut. He has been held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans Town since last Thursday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Lasher said the criminal complaint in Vermont would be dismissed to help pave the transfer.
Members of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Connecticut were tuned into the virtual court hearing.
Constanzo reportedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl from his hometown twice during the knifepoint incident, HSI Special Agent Chris Hertzog said in a court affidavit in Vermont. He said the victim was stuffed in the trunk of a stolen car in Connecticut and tied with a shoelace for much of the trip to the Vermont-Quebec international border.
When turned away by Canadian immigration because they were unable to prove they had COVID shots, they were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The girl told officials she had been sexually assaulted and taken across state lines against her will, Hertzog said.
While HSI and Vermont State Police did much of the investigation and interviewed the victim after she was rescued in Franklin County, it was unclear how the decision was made to have federal prosecutors in Connecticut take the lead.
