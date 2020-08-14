BURLINGTON — A former Jay Peak Resort employee pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court for her part in embezzling more than $125,000 from the business.
Sara L. Ovitt, 39, of Enosburg Falls, admitted one felony count of wire fraud for stealing company funds between 2014 and 2019 while working in group sales. Jay Peak initially hired Ovitt in August 2012 in reservations before moving her into destination services.
Ovitt, who told the court she completed a college degree in May, said she works at the UVM Medical Center.
There is no proposed sentence for the felony under the signed plea agreement. However the mother of two will be given some consideration for “defendant’s family circumstances,” according to the signed plea agreement.
There was no explanation about the circumstances and defense lawyer Robert Hemley has declined comment on the case.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford scheduled sentencing Dec. 18 in Burlington. He ordered a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.
The crime is punishable by up to 20 years behind bars, up to 3 years of supervised release after discharge from prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
She also will be expected to make full restitution, according to the plea agreement.
Ovitt appeared by video from her rural home, but there was some breakdown with her being unable to hear and also for Hemley, who also had dialed in.
Crawford ruled that under the CARES Act Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) that Ovitt could participate by video from home instead of coming to court Friday hearing by video.
Ovitt’s case is unrelated to the federal and state investigations into former Jay Peak and Burke Mountain owner Ariel Quiros and associates, officials said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graff told the court that Ovitt has been working together with authorities. He said they were able to resolve the case before they had to refer it to a federal grand jury to seek a possible indictment.
The government Ovitt devised a scheme to defraud her employer from 2014 to May 2019, according to the federal criminal charge. It said she obtained money from Jay Peak by false and fraudulent pretenses.
She directed the payment of various Jay Peak refunds to her own accounts instead of the accounts of resort customers that should have been receiving the money, court records show.
Ovitt falsified Jay Peak accounting records to cover up her diversion of refunds, the government said.
Van de Graaf said Ovitt obtained debit cards for Jay Peak resort expenses that were created for customers, but instead were used for personal expenses, such as child care.
He said some of the misdirected funds were used to pay her own bills and were sent by interstate wire communications.
Ovitt is a 1999 graduate of Enosburg Falls High School. She worked as a machine operator at Franklin Foods from July 2001 to October 2011 and joined Jay Peak, according to her LinkedIn account. She also said in open court that she had worked as a temporary employee at IBM.
