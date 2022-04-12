Easter is this Sunday, April 17, and plans are coming together for the annual parade and egg hunt to return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As it turns out, the Easter Bunny is helping Waterbury Rotary Club organizers get the word out this year. He slowed down just long enough for a quick interview for Waterbury Roundabout and the Waterbury Reader.
Question: Hello, Mr. Bunny. There is a rumor that you will be returning to Waterbury for a parade and egg hunt this year. Can you confirm if this is happening?
Easter Bunny: Why, yes indeed, Waterbury is one of my favorite hopping places. I have missed hiding all of those candy-filled eggs and the parade through town with the children. Last year’s drive-by visit was fun, but not the same.
Question: So, you’re coming back! Will there be candy in eggs and a parade, too?
E.B.: There will be an Easter parade and everyone is invited to wear their fanciest bonnets – but it is not required. The parade will start at Brookside Primary School at 10:30 a.m. this Saturday, April 16.
Question: Will the Easter egg hunt happen after the parade?
E.B.: The egg hunt will be for children 10 and under at Pilgrim Park. It is scheduled to start hopping at 11 a.m. That is dependent on the Rotarians cleaning up the field after the winter thaw prior to the parade. I don’t want any of the children to accidentally pick up a doggie deposit instead of an egg.
Question: Have you taken any extra precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic?
E.B.: I have been practicing my jumping-for-carrot skills during the pandemic, and I have become quite proficient at retrieving carrots from great heights.
Question: There is also a rumor that the eggs for the children will be stuffed with carrots that you love so much. Is this true?
E.B.: Ha ha! Oh no! The plastic eggs will be stuffed with candy for the children. And if you’re in touch with the children beforehand, please tell them they should leave their pets – especially dogs – at home. Dogs like to chase me, and it scares me. Also, chocolate is not good for dogs.
Question: OK. Anything else to tell the children?
E.B.: Please have them bring their empty baskets to put the Easter eggs in or a bag with a good handle so they can carry all the treasures they gather.
Question: What about April showers? The forecast says we might get a few. Is there a backup plan if it rains?
E.B.: It’s Easter weekend! No alternate plans. Everyone should dress for the weather. The Easter parade and egg hunt will go on rain, shine, or snow.
Gwenna Peters is a Waterbury Rotary Club member. Easter parade and egg hunt coordinator Jeff Smith supplied details for this announcement.
