On Wednesday, the state Department of Health reported 887 new COVID cases. There were 82 individuals being treated in Vermont hospitals with COVID — 15 of them were in ICU. There have been 482 Vermont deaths from COVID since the pandemic started. In Rutland County, 78 new cases were reported, bringing the 14-day count to 957.
