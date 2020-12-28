This is what the Portland Press Herald had to say about COVID denial:
COVID denialism has been constant over the last nine months and shows no sign of losing traction, no matter what happens in the real world.
A common argument you hear is that coronavirus is a big problem only for a small number of people, especially in Maine, and doesn’t justify the society-wide response that has changed our lives over the last few months.
To this way of thinking, the nearly 20,000 Mainers who have been infected so far represent only 1.4 percent of the state’s population, meaning that for 98.6 percent of us, it’s a nonissue. The people who are downplaying the impact of COVID say that protecting such a small group was not worth the loss of economic activity, especially in businesses that can’t operate safely and productively while observing social distancing.
Most people can see the flaws in this argument, and it’s tempting to ignore them. But it’s brought up so frequently that it is in danger of spreading like the virus itself and its flaws need to be addressed as we set new records for cases on nearly a daily basis.
COVID, which barely existed this time last year, is currently the nation’s leading cause of death and will remain so for some weeks to come, when, hopefully, enough high-risk people will have been vaccinated. But even if the death toll starts to decline, this is still a hugely communicable virus that makes some people very ill, with what could be lifelong complications for survivors.
It’s ironic that the same people who claim we don’t need to worry about a small number of cases also criticize the public health emergency orders issued by Gov. Mills.
Nearly 500 Mainers are testing positive for COVID every day. New cases are being diagnosed at 10 times the rate we saw as recently as October. The only thing stopping this community spread from turning into exponential spread is avoiding the kind of conduct that we know will spread the disease until the new vaccines are widely distributed.
We all have a stake in controlling the spread of coronavirus, even if only a small percentage of us have gotten sick so far. COVID-19 is not a hoax, and Maine’s response is not an overreaction.
Don’t listen to anyone who tries to tell you that it is.
--- Needs Not Wants
This is what the Caledonian Record had to say about school budgets:
St. Johnsbury School Superintendent Brian Ricca recently told the school board he would attempt a little austerity in the budget for the upcoming year.
In its annual tax rate letter, the Vermont Department of Taxes forecasts a 9% increase in education property taxes next year. So Ricca announced an intent to break from his longstanding commitment to spending like a drunk sailor. “I literally only asked department heads to look at needs, not wants,” Ricca said.
To which we thought, ‘duh.’ It’s what struggling families and businesses do every day.
But we had no illusion that Ricca, et al., would actually restrain their rapacity.
Then, on cue, we heard from the Superintendent about his upcoming annual school report.
Recall that last year Ricca made a unilateral, head-scratching decision to (approximately) triple the cost of annual town meeting reports. He incurred approximately $5,000 in expense for a school report that was totally free to the school district for the better part of two decades when we published it at cost in the back of the annual town report.
So rather than pay nothing, Ricca decoupled the school report and hired a Georgia company to design the school portion for over $2,000. Then he spent double that amount to print the 12-page glossy brochure in New Hampshire.
The bottom line is the spendthrift superintendent took a $0 taxpayer liability and turned it into a $5,000 debacle. In so doing he managed to export $4,750 of local money to out-of-state companies.
Needs not wants? It’s a fantastical thought from a guy who has exclusively driven up taxpayer-costs since his arrival. That followed his departure from Montpelier, which paid him six figures just to go away, in a top-secret deal over performance issues. Keep in mind this is a guy that gouges about $200,000 a year in salary and benefits from taxpayers. Something tells us he couldn’t speak intelligently about needs even if it was something he was actually to want.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.