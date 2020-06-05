Vermont’s hunger groups say the problem of affording food will persist long after the coronavirus pandemic, much like it did after the Great Recession.
“With the economic crisis, I would say the governor and even the Legislature are starting to look at the recovery phase, at how are we going to look once things reopen,” said John Sayles, chief executive officer of Vermont Foodbank. “On the food side, on the hunger side, we’re still firmly in the response phase. We’re still meeting the immediate crisis needs of people. The unemployment applications have been going down, but people are still losing jobs, they’re not going back to work in large numbers yet. What we know is folks try and do the best they can for as long as they can, so people will use their savings or use whatever resources they can before they reach out for help.”
Sayles, along with leaders of Vermont FEED, the Northeast Organic Farming Association-Vermont, and Hunger Free Vermont have written an open letter to lawmakers urging it to allocate a total of $38 million from the CARES Act to hunger relief. The letter calls for $18 million being spent on existing hunger systems and another $20 million to boost 3SquaresVT benefits available through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by 15%.
“I’ve been saying the response phase for food is another six months and the recovery phase is going to be at least one year, probably two years,” said Sayles.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott has sent a proposal to the Legislature on how to allocate funds Vermont received from the federal CARES Act, which was passed to address the economic damage caused by efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Sayles said he doesn’t know what lawmakers will do, only that the Legislature is taking testimony right now and likely will keep doing so into next week.
“It’s such a dynamic situation, I think if you asked the legislators on the committees they’d probably tell you they don’t know right now,” said Sayles.
He said he hopes the Legislature will allocate $500,000 to the Vermonters Feeding Vermonters program, which for three years has purchased food from local farms and delivered it to people in need. It’s similar to a United States Department of Agriculture effort called Farmers to Families Food Box Program, which has seen state agencies, the National Guard, Vermont farms, and businesses team up to hand food out at state airports.
“The best way for people to get sustainable help that’s going to last over the long duration of this crisis is to look into whether they’re eligible for 3SquaresVT,” said Sayles. “Getting that EBT card and being able to go to the grocery store and the farmers’ market and get the food that your family wants and needs is the most effective way to address hunger.”
There has been a 46% increase in the number of people applying for 3SquaresVT benefits. It’s been a 60% increase among children, according to Faye Mack, advocacy and education director for Hunger Free Vermont, a nonprofit that does outreach and education for the federal program.
She said 3SquaresVT applications had been steadily decreasing prior to March when the government began placing restrictions on movement and business in response to the pandemic.
“We haven’t seen the increase in participation that we would expect based on what people are reporting about their ability to afford food, and that comes down to the stigma against the program and a lot of folks not knowing if they will be eligible or not because they’re receiving unemployment benefits,” said Mack.
In addition to state unemployment, the federal government has been boosting those payments by an added $600 per week, but that won’t last forever.
“The long-term economic impacts of the health crisis haven’t fully settled in yet for a lot of households, so we expect that we’ll start to see a much more rapid rise in 3SquaresVT participation in the coming months especially after the federal unemployment boost ends at the end of July,” said Mack.
She said the federal government has relaxed many of the eligibility rules around SNAP benefits.
“One of the most important things they’ve done is, they’ve suspended work requirements,” said Mack. “This is similar to what happened in 2009. A lot of what we’re advocating for in the response so far mirrors the response in 2009 during the Great Recession.”
She said Hunger Free Vermont would like to see the eligibility rules tied to economic indicators, not arbitrary dates.
“What we saw in the Great Recession was food insecurity outlasted the high unemployment rates, it outlasted the technical timeline of the recession,” Mack said. “The impact of losing wages lasts longer than the time of lost wages. Folks who have lost their jobs, even if temporarily, the economic instability and the hunger will last longer than the health crisis, so we need expansion of benefits to last longer.”
The Vermont Foodbank has been managing a massive workload when it comes to feeding Vermonters, said Sue Minter, executive director of Capstone Community Action, which runs a food shelf, but will need more support if that work is to continue.
Early in the pandemic, the Foodbank, schools, community action groups like Capstone, and others worked to develop a plan to address the sudden surge in food insecurity.
“Everyone was absolutely overwhelmed with demand and need, and so we reached out to the state and the State Emergency Operations Center really stepped up and worked with us to develop a plan and implement it,” said Minter, adding that the National Guard has also been helping various food distribution programs while the Foodbank has been largely overseeing the effort on a statewide level.
“We have to look forward,” said Minter. “There’s this idea the state is saying, now we’re moving from emergency response to recovery, as if we’re in a new phase, and while it is a new phase because the state is no longer acting as the main organizing entity, now they’re relying almost entirely on the Foodbank and have been back to us local and regional food shelves, because as we heard two days ago they were doing to demobilize the Guard and essentially leave it up to us to figure out.”
She said food security needs to be among the Legislature’s top priorities for spending CARES Act and other federal assistance dollars.
“This is a long-term struggle, this is not going to be quickly solved,” she said.
Disclosure: Publisher Steven Pappas serves as the chairman of the board of directors of Capstone Community Action.
