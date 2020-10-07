Anne Donahue
Republican, from Northfield
Why are you running this year?
We benefit in Vermont from having many new faces and fresh ideas every session, but this needs to be balanced with members with experience in working on key, long-term issues. I have a great deal to contribute with the insights I have gained over my years in office, in particular in the very complex areas of health care reform. It has become a real passion for me, to continue the work to make health care more accessible and affordable for all. I also get enough strong, positive feedback from constituents to feel that I continue to be appreciated for what I am achieving.
What’s the biggest challenge facing Vermonters?
We continue to struggle with more economic pressures than revenues, and that will continue to get worse without a stronger economic base and a younger, working age demographic. Unsustainable costs create a vicious cycle of driving people out, when in order to reverse the direction, we need to be drawing them in.
What steps need to be taken as Vermont’s economy recovers from the effects COVID-19?We had a huge bonus opportunity to begin rebuilding through federal money, but the hard work is yet to come. The key is adequate support for our economic drivers so that we do not lose access to jobs, thereby putting our wage earners and families at even greater risk. That needs to be balanced with the support to continue to meet people’s essential needs during such a challenging time.
What are your top priorities?Affordability for Vermonters, across the board. That translates into building job opportunities through a healthy business climate. It also cuts across essential reforms so that health care costs do not continue to burden both business and people who need access, and protecting the qualities of our education system while restraining cost growth. Because I have been working for so long on reforms to our health care system, I consider that my personal priority; it impacts every other aspects of affordability. We also need to persist in responses to climate change and in addressing systemic racism.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?I have a lifetime record of public service and have gained in-depth knowledge of the health care system. I have earned a reputation for thoughtfulness and thoroughness, and for transparency with constituents. In the last four years as Vice-Chair of the Health Care Committee, I’ve repeatedly built tri-partisan on initiatives to move health care reform efforts forward. As a respected member of the House Rules Committee, I have been able to drive adherence to rules that keep the legislative process open and fair to all members, regardless of party. In our new Covid-19 world I have been, and will continue to be, instrumental in ensuring that rules are established that maintain public access to the legislative process. I also have a lived experience with mental illness that has made me unrelenting in the push to ensure that we have equal access to mental health care within our health care system
.
Kenneth Goslant
Republican, from NorthfieldWhy are you running this year?I am running for re-election to continue to represent the people of Northfield and Berlin in the Vermont Legislature, and to fight for affordability, economic growth, accountable government, and safety on their behalf. Over the past few years, I’ve been able to shape the discussion in the Legislature around key issues, like the elimination of the tax on military retirement income — something that I introduced which is currently being debated. I have the experience, know-how, and dedication to community that Northfield and Berlin need in the Legislature.
What’s the biggest challenge facing Vermonters?The biggest challenge facing Vermonters is our economic recovery, and the effect COVID-19 has had on it. While Vermont had a low unemployment rate entering the crisis, our economy wasn’t rock-solid. For too long, we’ve neglected investing in important areas like affordable child care, higher education, workforce development, and accessible housing--all key ingredients to grow our economy. Now that COVID-19 has hit, we need to reaffirm our commitment to supporting small businesses, helping working families and individuals, and ensuring state government lives within its means — just like Vermonters do every single day.
What steps need to be taken as Vermont’s economy recovers from the effects COVID-19?First, we should take the policies that have worked in the COVID-19 recovery and make them permanent. For example, the suspension of restrictions on telehealth and so-called Certificate of Need laws (which increase the cost of health care) was instrumental in Vermont’s response to COVID-19. These reforms have worked and helped expand access to affordable health care. We should start by making them permanent. Second, we need to invest in the building blocks of a strong economy post-COVID-19, including broadband, child care, housing, higher education, and workforce development. Finally, we need to continue to provide immediate relief to those most impacted by COVID-19 through CARES Act and other federal funds at our disposal.
What are your top priorities?My top priorities are 1) creating a more affordable Vermont, 2) investing in our economy, and 3) ensuring we emerge from the COVID-19 crisis stronger than ever. To create a more affordable Vermont, we need to reduce the tax burden, find efficiencies in state government (through the elimination of redundant boards, the merger of certain agencies and departments, and through vacancy savings), and invest in incentives for affordable housing and child care. To grow our economy, we have to continue to strengthen our workforce by supporting higher education and training programs around the state. And to emerge from COVID-19 stronger than ever, we need to prioritize health care reform--with a focus on choice, transparency, and affordability to bring costs down for everyday Vermonters.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?I bring four areas of unique experience to the table: Direct experience in the Legislature; the perspective of a small business owner in a struggling economy; the background of someone who has been intimately involved in municipal government (including previously serving as Chair of the Northfield Selectboard and serving on the highway transportation committee); and involvement in community and local efforts, like Wheels for Warmth, Past President of Northfield Amateur Hockey Association and Northfield Little League. This combination of legislative, business, municipal, and community-based experience gives me numerous perspectives to achieve real change in Montpelier and represent constituents from all walks of life and backgrounds.
Robert Lehmert
Democrat, from Berlin
I am running for two reasons: First, Vermont is preoccupied with a series of critical challenges. In the short term, our largest problem is clearly controlling COVID-19, and restarting our economy. But we must think beyond that. Underlying the present emergency is another: We have a looming demographic crisis following decades of slow population and economic growth.
In 2020, the Census Bureau estimates that for every 100 workers, Vermont has a total of 59 people not in the workforce — children in school plus retired seniors over age 65. Add into this mix is Vermont’s largest population group (36% of Vermont’s adults) who are between ages 50 and 59 and approaching retirement, and many are ill-prepared. Meanwhile a large proportion of young adults, who grow up here and finish school, leave for better prospects.
This relatively low number of workers causes support pressures — on infrastructure, pensions, and financial support for the working population. It is critical that Vermont attract and retain younger people. Vermont offers such a wonderful environment, and I’m confident we can make Vermont attractive to younger workers and business owners. My goals are focused on exactly that.
Elections are a time for accountability. I lack confidence in Rep. Goslant and Rep. Donahue, who voted against specific measures that are key to attracting young people to settle in Vermont. Specifically, I am troubled by incumbents’ votes opposing any increase in the minimum wage, resisting any increase since 2008’s level of just $438 a week for 40 hours; support for families during medical crisis through paid family medical leave; opposition to voting by mail during this pandemic; and rejection of efforts to adapt Vermont to its changing climate.
Vermont’s health care response to COVID-19 has gone relatively well so far, a benefit of our sparse population and excellent health care delivery system has benefited us during this pandemic. Vermonters themselves stepped up with social distancing, masks, and avoiding group gatherings. A special heart-felt thanks goes to the “essential workers” for coming through in the face of such uncertainty.
In addition to the human and economic toll, we cannot forget the immense financial cost of COVID-19 treatment, which can run over $1 million for a seriously ill patient. This disease is not a joke. We should not forget that tens of thousands of Vermonters lost their health insurance when they lost their jobs.
Vermont’s ability to recover from pandemic will reflect actions in Washington. In early months, slow reaction by the federal government and failure to lead compounded the problem. Even now, the Trump Administration is taking health care benefits away from millions of Americans, including tens of thousands of Vermonters, a tragic and cruel action given the circumstances.
The consensus is that recovery will be long and painful. I am particularly grateful that “bridge funds” have been included to prevent the closure of several in the Vermont State Colleges System. I am also pleased that Federal COVID relief included $20 million for Broadband internet Expansion, to be spent by the end of 2020.
Unemployment and business failures are at historic levels, and require cash and other benefits paid directly to people and small businesses threatened with eviction, hunger, and bankruptcy. So much depends on upcoming elections, but I am confident that Vermont will stabilize and recover fastest through a change in direction that puts its people first. I am energized at the prospect of contributing to that.
Also running:
Denise Macmartin
Democrat, from Northfield
Rob Laclair
Republican, from Barre Town
Francis “Topper” McFaun
Republican, from Barre TownThe two candidates are running unopposed.
Peter Anthony
Democrat, from Barre CityServing as a representative is an honor and a trust. It is best executed by a person of varied talents and diverse background. For details on my history, work, and experience consult my website (peteranthonyvt.com) and legislative bio-pic.
The short version is I have led small and large organizations, and worked in the for-profit as well as non-profit environments. Opportunities and good ideas come when not expected. It is best to be open-minded, a patient listener, and willing to rethink old habits.
For Barre and Vermont your rep should take our assets and capabilities as a challenge; thinking out how to grow and improve on each for the benefit of all constituents. For example, within our four square miles lies much opportunity to grow housing opportunities for ownership and rentals. Rep. Walz and I have both worked on this issue. If our tax base would grow the cost of services to all would fall. Again, there is no magic bullet; we just have to seize each chance to advance this goal. It is advantageous if one can take both the wider view — from 10,000 feet say — as well as sweat the details of a proposal as it affects individual Vermonter’s lives. I do apply that balance.
I am so appreciative of our connectedness, sense of place, open, and engaging humanity. It has been my honor to represent you and would like to continue. Thank you for your support. Be well. Look out for each other.
Karen Lauzon
Republican, from Barre CityWhy are you running? I am running for state representative because I care deeply about the future of Vermont and Barre City. I’ve spent decades advocating and working for the social and economic success of Barre City and its citizens. Our current health crisis has presented extraordinary challenges and exacerbated our pre-COVID challenges. Over the next two years, Vermont is going to need leaders who listen, understand those challenges and can prioritize solutions. If elected, I’ll listen, work hard and show up every day ready to move Vermont forward.
What’s the biggest challenge facing Vermonters?Today, the greatest and most obvious immediate challenge is Vermont’s management of and recovery from the COVID-19 health crisis. Keeping our citizens healthy – especially those most vulnerable to the effects of the virus – must be our first priority. While Vermonters should be rightfully proud of the work and effort to date, we need to remain vigilant as we re-open schools, welcome back thousands of college students and move toward the colder months when our outside activities are limited. And while a vaccine will likely be available before the end of 2020 (thanks to unprecedented private/public partnerships and information sharing), deploying a vaccine on a widespread basis will likely take many months. As we pivot from the health of our citizens, the Administration and Legislature will need to prioritize recovering from the social and economic effects of this crisis, rescuing our most affected industries and restoring our pre COVID-19 economy. And while keeping our citizens healthy and rebuilding our economy are vital to Vermont’s future, those are not our only challenges. Our demographic, environmental and social challenges that existed pre-COVID remain with us. This crisis did not solve those challenges.
What are your top priorities?My first priority is an adequate response to our current health crisis, a response that leaves no one behind. While the potentially detrimental economic effects are obvious, others are less obvious. For example, Project Independence – which was Barre City’s only adult day program – closed permanently on June 1. This was devastating to the clients and families who depended on this program. Identifying and funding a partner to restore this important program should be a priority. Many of our seniors have been incredibly challenged during this crisis. They’re proud, independent and they ask for little. It’s important that Barre City’s seniors and families have a strong advocate in Montpelier.
Returning to the economy, it’s important that we have experienced, business minded representatives in Montpelier who can respond to this crisis quickly. Our restaurant industry alone provides over $100 million in tax revenue and over twenty thousand jobs to Vermont. With necessary, but reduced seating capacity, many of these establishments (which were successful and viable pre-COVID) simply will not survive this crisis. Many have already permanently closed. These businesses were owned by hard working entrepreneurs who supported their host communities for decades. Widespread closures would, in turn, have a chilling and ripple effect on other industries – such as wholesalers, advertisers and insurance providers – and on Vermont’s important social programs as reduced tax revenue lessens our ability to adequately fund those important programs. The potential loss of hundreds of millions of dollars of state and local tax revenue will be felt for years and Vermont will find itself unable to fund the social and environmental programs that so many Vermonters depend on and deserve. We do not have the capacity to replace this potential loss in revenue with increased income taxes and fees on our citizens. Anyone who tells you we do is simply doesn’t understand the depth of this crisis. Vermont was the fortunate recipient of over $1 billion in federal CARES funding. That level of funding is not likely to continue. It’s important that we have leaders who have the skills and experience to prioritize and set Vermont on a course for success.
What distinguishes you from other candidates? Besides being the only female candidate currently running to represent Barre City in the House of Representatives (there should be more), I also bring the most diverse resume and a record of accomplishment and success. I’ve spent the last twenty years working for Barre city’s social and economic health and care deeply about the health and success of Barre City and its citizens. Working with enthusiastic partners, I’ve advocated for sexually abused children as the Chair of the O.U.R. House Board of Directors, furthered the health of children and families by chairing Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move!” program in Barre, advanced performing arts as a member of the Board of Directors of the Barre Opera House, honored our history by restoring the Reynolds House, and strengthened our economy by partnering with entrepreneurs to open a local grocery store, restaurants and other establishments. As a business person, I’ve never seen my investments as investments in bricks and mortar, I invest in relationships and people. If they’re successful, we’re all successful. If you speak with those whom I’ve served with and partnered with, they’d describe me as a capable, hard working and compassionate consensus builder. A partner who listens before taking action. First and foremost, the priorities of my constituents would be my priorities.
Tommy Walz
Democrat, from Barre CityThe biggest challenge facing Vermonters right now is the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the economy, housing, employment, education, health care and nearly every aspect of daily life. The statistics show that Vermonters have done a good job of protecting themselves and others, but wearing a mask does not pay the rent, buy groceries or restore a lost job.
Speaking of masks, the pandemic has masked and overwhelmed our other concerns; they are issues that have not gone away. We still lose far too many to opioids. We need more and better-paying jobs that will attract young people to come to and stay in Vermont. We need to protect our environment. We need better health care coverage. To lose your health insurance when you lose your job is exactly the wrong thing to happen in a pandemic. Vermont does not have enough affordable housing. Our tax structures need reform.
There is a bit of silver lining in a crisis if we pay attention and learn. It highlights our weaknesses and indicates where we could be doing a better job. Tropical Storm Irene told us where we needed better flood control. The pandemic has cut a broader swath. We were not prepared to deal with the unemployment and the closing of businesses and schools on the scale the pandemic caused. The virus and its effects have revealed social inequities that must be addressed. We need to apply what we’ve learned.
I am a member of the legislative Climate Solutions Caucus and the Working Vermonters Caucus. That reflects a few of my priorities but does not encompass them all. A robust economy that makes life better for all Vermonters should be our goal. There are many pieces that need to fit together to reach that goal. And it is a joint effort. I ask Barre City voters to join me in pursuing that goal.
Also running:
John Steinman
Republican, from Barre City
Mary Hooper
Decmorat, from Montpelier
Warren Kitzmiller
Democrat, from Montpelier
Glennie Sewell
Progressive, from Montpelier
Kimberly Jessup
Democrat, from Middlesex
Why are you running?
I want to positively impact the lives of Vermonters by harnessing my three decades of advocacy work on equity, environment, and education. Based on my experience in the Vermont Statehouse, non-profit sector, and U.S. Congress, I continue to view the legislative process as a force for fair and constructive change. More specifically, I joined the Appropriations Committee weeks before the pandemic hit and have worked hard to help guide state and federal resources to Vermonters in need of help. I seek to ensure that our state emerges on the other side of this pandemic stronger and more resilient. When I look back on this period, I want to know that I stepped up and did my part to the best of my abilities
What’s the biggest challenge facing Vermonters?We need to successfully get to the other side of this pandemic. This will involve a range of actions such as ensuring access to our health care system, keeping our Main Street businesses afloat through state and federal funds, helping to meet basic needs like food and shelter, providing access to job retraining, keeping our schools safe for returning students, and protecting the most vulnerable in our communities. At the same time, ongoing challenges — like building resilience in the face of a climate crisis, maintaining access to college, protecting our waters, and addressing the realities of racism — also require our urgent and sustained attention.
What steps need to be taken as Vermont’s economy recovers from the effects of COVID-19? We need to support Vermonters hit hard by the pandemic. This includes specific measures like rewarding our essential workers for continuing to work despite personal risks to improving delivery of unemployment benefits. To protect our future prosperity, we should invest in areas that prepare us for continuing uncertainty. This includes supporting sectors like agriculture, primary health care, colleges, childcare, telecommunications, and renewable energy.
What are your top priorities?The issues I’ve already noted demand attention, but I’ve also engaged in three other areas. The first is enacting paid family leave as its absence unduly impacts women as well as low-income Vermonters — a demographic disproportionately represented by people of color. The arrangements that so many Vermonters are currently patching together make clear that greater flexibility is needed to balance health, career, and family. I’ve also been working with colleagues to improve how we respond to those experiencing mental health crises so that some of the tragic outcomes we’ve seen in our communities might be avoided. Finally, broadband connectivity is an imperative and promising alternatives (such as communications union districts) to help reach underserved areas merit support.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?Having spent nearly a decade working on policy in Washington, I find this experience to be valuable as federal policies and fiscal decisions seem to be impacting states more than ever. As a new member to the budget-writing committee, I’ve been humbled by the expertise and collaboration that goes into balancing the state budget and hope my growing knowledge about how financial decisions impact our policy goals not only benefits the residents of East Montpelier and Middlesex but the rest of the state as well. Lastly, I’d like to think that my appointment to the House Ethics Panel is an indication that my temperament and judgment are valued by colleagues.
Matthew Sellers
Independent, from East Montpelier
Why are you running?I am running for office because I want to help All Vermonters live a healthy and prosperous life. Through the process of campaigning I am finding a common theme, Vermonters are concerned about the direction we are going and many feel their voices are not being heard in the Golden Dome. Our cost of living continues to rise while good-paying jobs continue to decrease. We pay more taxes on average than any other state. Health care costs continue to rise. Medical choices continue to be legislated out of existence or mandated. Mental health care needs overhaul. Concern is growing for Vermont’s lifestyle, heating, recreation, and transportation choices because of the Global Warming Solutions Act.
What’s the biggest challenge facing Vermonters?There are many challenges ahead for Vermont’s future. The troubled economy will increase the difficulty of the challenges we already had. The opioid crisis. Suicides on the rise. Foreclosures. Businesses shutting their doors all over the State. How does one combat these types of difficulties? There are solutions to every problem if we approach every situation with level headedness. Vermonters need to know what their financial future looks like and I believe this is our biggest challenge. If there is no economy there is no future for Vermont, or at least the Vermont we have come to love.
What steps need to be taken as Vermont’s economy recovers from the effects of COVID-19? Few will argue that Vermont’s economy and its spirit, have been devastated by COVID-19. In order to recover from anything, one needs to understand the details of how and why it happened. There are questions rising from the public that are not being answered with regards to the pandemic. Many Vermonters believe our Government does not have all the information it needs to recover fully and move forward to rebuilding our economy and our spirits. Sadly in the age of “fake news,” “misinformation” and “arm chair doctors,” there is a lot of confusion and lack of trust in what we are told. If Vermont’s economy is going to recover, we need clear answers as to how we got here in the first place. Answers that come from a “best guess” or “fear” are seldom worthy answers to base one’s life on.
What are your top priorities?With reference to COVID, I believe the economy, our food security and medical choices are top priorities. Too many people went hungry during the peak of COVID. In the Great Depression of the 1930s Vermonters did not go hungry because of our farming heritage. We can rebuild Vermont’s economic freedom if we rebuild our farming heritage. Medical choices and Vaccination for COVID are forefront in the news right now. There are medical professionals that believe rushing any Vaccine without following strict science based processes will only endanger us. Furthermore, I believe many questions have risen about the lockdown and the lack of legislative process. These questions should be addressed by our representation in the Golden Dome.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?What distinguishes me from other candidates is my education and career in alternative health. My career has provided me with an opportunity to help people feel better physically, emotionally and spiritually. I listen to people and naturally want to help. My education in Internal Family Systems Therapy has taught me about compassionate communication, something we desperately need in politics today. I want to bring these tools to the State House to add to the collective skills needed to be an effective representatives. I believe our government was created by the people, made up of the people and should work for the people.
Janet Ancel
Democrat, from Calais
Lewis Graham
Vets for Vets, from Marshfield
Kari Dolan
Democrat, from Waitsfield
Maxine Grad
Democrat, from Moretown
Brock Coderre
Republican, from Waterbury
Thomas Stevens
Democrat, from Waterbury
Chris Viens
Republican, from Waterbury
Theresa Wood
Democrat, from Waterbury
Kevin Doering
Independent, from Randolph Center
Why are you running?
I am running as in Independent from my area for several reasons, principally being that I do not see the average Vermonter always well represented and that I believe the people’s House needs more independent thinking. I want to represent those who struggle to pay their bills and keep up with the rising cost of taxes while living here in this beautiful state. Finally I want to work to ensure equal educational opportunities for all, as well as to add support for keeping and strengthening our valuable state colleges.
What is the biggest challenge facing Vermont?Amidst and exasperated by this current pandemic (which I believe the Governor and his team have done an extremely credible job handling) we retain the issue of affordability for the average family. Wages and job opportunity have not kept up with growing taxes, and the State needs new voices in search of ways to keep our young people here and expand opportunity for all. I do not claim to have all the answers, but will strive to represent my constituents’ beliefs and input to the greatest extent possible.
What steps should be taken to aid in the economic recovery from the impacts of COVID-19?I would echo and support much of what our current Governor is trying to do by helping the most vulnerable and those who lost their jobs in this crisis. I would work to strengthen our schools; they are beset by too much to do, but strong schools is what attract families and we need more people willing to raise families here. Let’s support our existing businesses and our hard working farmers in their recovery and keep our budget balanced by not being afraid to cut some programs if they are not providing what Vermonters need. Finally let’s smartly use the federal funds granted Vermont as a result of this pandemic.
What would be my top priorities?First the recovery, while seeking to maintain the health perspective so well led by Dr. Levine and his staff. Second, support our elected Governor wherever possible to hold the line on taxes and support a strong economic recovery. I pledge to work hard on more affordable housing, reducing or at least holding the line on property taxes and to support job creation and growth. I also will work to increase my knowledge on school funding, since there are still (despite many well-intended efforts) major inequities in our state-wide education system. We have seen the critical importance for expanding internet access for educating our youth and Vermonters’ work in this time, and the need to stay modernized will remain essential.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?I can assure voters that I will work and vote as a real independent in a House that too often is producing party line votes. I bring experience in areas that matter to Vermont citizens, including health, transportation, education and the environment. I will learn as much as possible on each issue presented and work with both Republicans and Democrats, utilizing my economic and policy experience in local, state and federal issues on behalf of my fellow Vermonters. Having lost my job in the last recession and returning to school on loans to start a new career as an educator, I identify with those who struggle in making ends meet.
Jay Hooper
Democrat, from BrookfieldWhy are you running this year?I am running for re-election to what I hope will be my third term in the House of Representatives, because I have learned a great deal about state government throughout my first two terms, and I intend to continue pushing for action in the State House on issues like climate change. As one of the younger members of the House, I have been motivated to challenge political norms so as to represent Brookfield, Braintree, Randolph, Granville & Roxbury accurately, while also advocating for policy solutions to the greatest challenges of today and tomorrow. I’ve always observed that ordinary people tend to have limited trust in government, so I’ve always been committed to being the trustworthy representative that I have been, to the voters of my five towns since 2016.
What’s the biggest challenge facing Vermonters?The greatest challenge facing Vermonters in the long term, is the fallout that will accompany the growing environmental crisis called climate change. Over the course of the next several decades, the world will change quite a lot, and the environment probably won’t be so forgiving. In the near future, we’re likely to see violent weather become more frequent while climate refugees seek settlement high-up here in Vermont. The Legislature should make certain the State of Vermont is fully prepared for another weather event like Hurricane Irene, particularly if that kind of weather happens more often.
What steps need to be taken as Vermont’s economy recovers from the effects COVID-19?As Vermont state government works to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 the General Assembly must distribute proportionally Federal COVID Relief Funds to the business sector as well as individual households. Having passed a strong budget through the House just last week, the Legislature is on pace to deliver financial aid to both. We hope there will be more COVID Relief Funding in January, and so long as the money committees display the same leadership as they have since March, Vermont’s economy should survive. It will continue to be a struggle for many Vermont businesses throughout the remainder of 2020 and beyond, but our State Treasurer and economists are bright, and there’s a reason Vermont has always had an upstanding bond rating; because the State is fiscally prudent both in times of calm and times of crisis.
What are your top priorities?The most important issue is climate change, as it will impact just about every other issues in state government. In Montpelier, there should be a climate context to nearly every discussion we have about the future of our State, no matter what committee is having the discussion. Climate change impacts everything. Among other priorities, is the financial cleanup of the Vermont State Colleges System. I want to protect Vermont Technical College, and keep the State College System healthy and productive as it is paramount to the future of the State’s workforce.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?Age is certainly the distinguishing characteristic between me and the other candidates in the Orange-Washington-Addison district. I am a Millennial, while several of the others are perhaps Baby Boomers. As one of the younger members of the House of Representatives, I try to model leadership for the next generation by working to impact change on issues that they will face to a degree far more significant than our parents. I have always been an activist, so I try to continue being an activist-legislator.
Peter Reed
Independent, from BraintreeWhy are you running this year?I was appointed by Gov. Phil Scott in January 2020 to fill a vacant seat, and have found this to be the most challenging and rewarding job I have ever had. I have learned a great deal in my first year, and recognize the benefits of experience in the job as I look forward to effectively serving my community for a full term in the House.
What’s the biggest challenge facing Vermonters?I agree with Governor Scott that Vermont faces a demographic challenge, and we need to work on multiple fronts to retain and attract young people to our state. Key ingredients include broadband expansion, paid family leave, affordable and accessible housing, child care and a full spectrum of educational opportunities. Ironically, the COVID-19 pandemic may be helping attract new people to our safe state.
What steps need to be taken as Vermont’s economy recovers from the effects COVID-19?With limited resources available, the legislature has been in a non-stop balancing act, trying to fairly allocate relief funding among individuals and families, businesses, our health care system, and state and local government. We have a fundamental responsibility to balance our state budget without increasing the tax burden on Vermont individuals or businesses, so fiscal restraint is a necessity. We have many good jobs but need to workforce to fill the employment gap, which brings us back to the critical “attractors” like housing and broadband. The bridge funding for the Vermont State Colleges is essential, and we need to find a way to restructure the system to support students, staff, and the economies of all our college communities. The state should continue to target key segments such as technology and tourism to help these businesses survive and grow.
What are your top priorities?Getting the Vermont State College system back on a sustainable path; supporting our rural economy and small downtowns; public-private partnerships to fully develop broadband.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?With nearly 40 years of experience in the financial services sector, I have a strong background in responding to complex challenges such as those our state will be facing in the next few years. I have spent many years living and working internationally, but have also worked in our local community bank witnessing first-hand the challenges and opportunities faced by rural Vermonters. As an Independent, I believe that strong principles are more important than political ideology.
Charlie Russell
Republican, from RandolphWhy are you running this year?There are several reasons for running. I have lived in the same house in Randolph Center for over 40 years and have seen an escalation of burdensome regulations, mandates, taxes, fees, and rules coming from every direction, quite simply I want my freedom back.
The current Vermont legislature has developed a pattern of addressing fringe social issues while neglecting the weightier and far more important issues like a thriving economy, sound transportation system, freedom in education, term limits and too many others to mention within restrictions.
This legislature has evolved into an inbred organism (one-sided in thinking and all marching to the same drumbeat) which is detrimental to good comprehensive lawmaking.
What’s the biggest challenge facing Vermonters?The biggest challenge facing Vermonters is its stagnant economy, stagnant because of burdensome regulations, mandates, taxes, fees, and rules that discourage almost any kind of entrepreneurial endeavors. Also stagnant because this currant legislature has developed a pattern of addressing fringe social issues while neglecting the weightier and far more important issues like a thriving economy, sound transportation system, freedom in education, term limits, and an abysmal bureaucratic system of red tape.
What steps need to be taken as Vermont’s economy recovers from the effects COVID-19?With or without a massive infusion of funds from the federal government Vermont has a huge task in front her. I am afraid that we faced with looking at drastic reductions in annual expenditures and a serious reduction in staffing throughout state government.
I think that it is important for the legislature to take steps that would relive Vermonters of much of the burden that I have already mentioned. The legislature must recreate an atmosphere where business can develop and thrive.
What are your top priorities?The Vermont state motto is “Freedom and Unity,” my top priority is to start on a path to restore the significance of that motto.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?I value Vermonters’ freedoms and trust fellow Vermonters’ to function in life without needing to consult with a lawyer at every juncture.
Also running:
Joseph Roche
Republican, from Braintree
Larry Satcowitz
Democrat, from Randolph
Avram Patt
Democrat, from Worcester
Why are you running this year?Basically, I’m running for the same reasons as I have in the past. I was raised in a family where participation in the democratic process and working to make the world a better place were highly valued, and I carry those values with me. This year and in the coming session, we are of course dealing with the COVID-19 emergency, and in addition to everything else, we must continue to provide assistance and relief to individuals, businesses, employers, schools and students, local governments and institutions, and health care and service providers who have suffered during this time, and to help us all get to the other side of this.
What’s the biggest challenge facing Vermonters?For many in the short term, it is and will be dealing with the economic, social and other impacts of COVID-19. Looking ahead, we need to keep working at reducing the income gap between low and moderate income working Vermonters and those who are much better off. We need to assure a livable wage and other benefits, and services such as childcare and affordable housing, so that working Vermonters can actually make ends meet.
What steps need to be taken as Vermont’s economy recovers from the effects COVID-19?Some parts of our economy will recover sooner than others. We will need to keep adjusting and reallocating relief programs, whether federally or state funded, as the situations change and as we learn from this experience. Going forward, we need to be able to target economic recovery assistance in ways that are not as restrictive as the federal CARES Act funds have been so far, in terms of needing to spend them all in such a short timeframe (end of December) and only to deal with the direct impacts of COVID-19. The indirect impacts will remain with us much longer than that. We need to adapt and use what we’ve learned about remote learning, employment and telehealth into a recovering economy.
What are your top priorities?
A fair and equitable tax system that raises sufficient revenue for the government services and schools that we all benefit from, and for new challenges and issues that face us.
A sustainable energy future that addresses climate change and focuses on efficiency and conservation (transportation, heat and electricity), and on responsible development of renewable energy sources.
Making sure that Vermonters can make a living, and that those who need our help don’t have to choose between eating and heating.
An economy that works for all Vermonters. Economic development strategies that fit Vermont: clean energy, agriculture and food products, information technology, telecommunications, manufacturing, the arts and Vermont-friendly tourism.
Respect and inclusion for all Vermonters, regardless of race, gender, religion, or country of origin.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?A career of accomplishment in clean energy and energy efficiency, and in anti-poverty programs and public transportation programs. A legislative track record on rural broadband expansion, climate change and more. Forty years of leadership on nonprofit, co-op and local government boards.
Before being elected, I had spent a lot of time at the State House working on different issues, so I knew what I was getting myself into. I understand the process, the compromises and the frustrations that are a part of it. I have the experience, skills and temperament to work with others and find common ground in that environment.
David Yacovone
Democrat, from MorristownWhy are you running this year?I am not running against government, or anyone or anything. I am running to help keep comm unities strong. Where neighbors matter and where children can be safe. Vermont is a special place. I am running because I believe in service to others.
What’s the biggest challenge facing Vermonters?Recovering from the economic hardship caused by the pandemic is our most pressing immediate challenge.
What steps need to be taken as Vermont’s economy recovers from the effects COVID-19?We need to preserve and strengthen the social safety net while many Vermonters are relying on it. Strategies for economic relief to the hotel, lodging and restaurant industry will be key to preserve our tourism economy. Support for a strong broadband/internet capacity throughout Vermont will be essential. A strong higher education industry, including our State Colleges will be critical to our long term success, as will a plan for strengthening our economy as we take steps to address climate change.
What are your top priorities?In addition to addressing the economic recovery from the pandemic, addressing rising health care costs must be a top priority for state government. Health care costs are drowning Vermont families in debt and stifling economic progress.
What distinguishes you from other candidates?Experience. I have worked in health and human services for forty-five years in Vermont. I know where to turn to help Vermonters when they are in need. I also have thirty years experience in municipal government as a selectman, school director, planning Commissioner, town moderator and justice of the peace. I am COVID-19 tested, having assisted over 300 Vermonters to access unemployment benefits. I have been recognized for legislative achievement by eight different organizations.
Also running:
Shannara Johnson
Republican, from Morristown
Tyler Machia
Republican, from Morristown
Asa Skinder
Democrat, from Montpelier
Why are you running?I’m running for high bailiff to increase oversight of the Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Vermont’s county sheriffs are subject to minimal oversight. As our nation grapples with its history of racist policing and works to reimagine the role of law enforcement in our communities, I see the office of high bailiff as an important way for Vermonters to hold local law enforcement accountable for abuses of power.
What’s the biggest challenge facing Vermonters?Working class Vermonters have always struggled with our state’s high cost of living, and with many out of work as a result of the pandemic, financial burdens have increased. Vermont’s working people need to be able to support their families and themselves without being forced to risk exposure to a deadly virus. We need to rebuild and strengthen our economy with the working class in mind.
What steps need to be taken as Vermont’s economy recovers from the effects COVID-19?As Vermont’s economic recovery must be centered around meeting the needs of Vermont’s most marginalized populations while raising taxes on our wealthiest. A just economic recovery for Vermont needs to help low-wage workers by raising the minimum wage to at least fifteen dollars an hour, providing free healthcare to all, and prioritizing ecological sustainability while encouraging job growth through a Green New Deal.
What are your top priorities?As high bailiff, I will work with any resident of Washington County who has concerns about abuses of power by our Sheriff’s Department. If elected, I will coordinate with other elected officials to advance progressive legislation across Vermont.
What distinguishes me from other candidates?Across Vermont, the role of high bailiff is often held by a member of a sheriff’s department or other law enforcement agency—in Washington County, the current Republican High Bailiff worked as a sheriff’s deputy until 2019. The Vermont Constitution establishes the role of high bailiff as a means for local communities to oversee their sheriff’s department. Unlike our current high bailiff, I hold no allegiance to our sheriff’s department. A sheriff’s deputy overseeing his own department is a clear conflict of interest, and one that I believe needs to end.
Also running
Marc Poulin
Republican, from Barre Town
