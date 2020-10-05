CONDITIONS 101
What are flat feet?
Flat feet is a condition that occurs when the inside arches of your feet are allowing your entire soles to touch the floor when you stand up. Though usually painless, this can sometimes alter the alignment of your legs, contributing to ankle and knee problems. Treatment is usually not necessary.
According to the Mayo Clinic, flat feet can develop if arches don’t develop during childhood, after an injury or due to wear-and-tear stresses of age.
Though most people with flat feet experience no signs or symptoms, some experience foot pain (usually in the arch or heel area) that can worsen with activity and/or swelling along the inside of the ankle.
“A flat foot is normal in infants and toddlers, because the foot’s arch hasn’t yet developed. Most people’s arches develop throughout childhood, but some people never develop arches. This is a normal variation in foot type, and people without arches may or may not have problems. Some children have flexible flatfoot, in which the arch is visible when the child is sitting or standing on tiptoes, but disappears when the child stands. Most children outgrow flexible flatfoot without problems. Arches can also fall over time. Years of wear and tear can weaken the tendon that runs along the inside of your ankle and helps support your arch.”
Risk factors include:
— Obesity
— Injury to your foot or ankle
— Rheumatoid arthritis
— Aging
— Diabetes
HEALTH STAT
According to the CDC, most people infected with salmonella can develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria.
NUTRITION STATIONWhat to eat after a run
For optimal recovery and muscle building, it’s important to eat after a run. Here are three factors to consider when preparing a post-run meal, according to Insider:
1. Complex carbohydrates restore glycogen reserves and help prevent muscle loss.
2. Fortified water or sports drinks replenish electrolytes, such as sodium and potassium, lost during a run.
3. Protein supplies your body with amino acids for muscle building.
Try to eat within 30 minutes following a run. Insider recommends meal or snack such as:
— Peanut or almond butter on whole-wheat bread
— Oatmeal with fruit
— Yogurt with granola
— Trail mix
— A hard-boiled egg with a piece of fruit
— Brown rice with salmon or chicken and veggies
