CONDITIONS 101
What is burning mouth syndrome?
The discomfort caused by burning mouth syndrome can affect the lips, tongue, gums, roof of your mouth, inside of your cheeks or widespread areas of your whole mouth, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can be severe and feel as if you scalded your mouth.
The condition usually comes on suddenly, but can also develop gradually.
The specific cause often can’t be determined, which can make treatment more challenging.
Symptoms:
— A burning or scalding sensation that most commonly affects your tongue, but may also affect your lips, gums, palate, throat or whole mouth
— A sensation of dry mouth with increased thirst
— Taste changes in your mouth, such as a bitter or metallic taste
— Loss of taste
— Tingling, stinging or numbness in your mouth
The burning sensation typically has a few different patterns. The sensation may:
— Occur every day, with little discomfort when you wake, but become worse as the day progresses
— Start as soon as you wake up and last all day
— Come and go
The discomfort, regardless of pattern, may last for months to years.
Rarely, symptoms may suddenly disappear or become less frequent. Some sensations may be temporarily relieved during eating or drinking.
If you experience the symptoms of burning mouth syndrome, see your doctor or dentist, who can help you identify a cause and develop a treatment plan.
Causes:
“When no clinical or lab abnormalities can be identified, the condition is called primary or idiopathic burning mouth syndrome,” says the Mayo Clinic.
“Some research suggests that primary burning mouth syndrome is related to problems with taste and sensory nerves of the peripheral or central nervous system. Sometimes burning mouth syndrome is caused by an underlying medical condition. In these cases, it’s called secondary burning mouth syndrome,” Mayo says.
STUDY SAYS
Early intervention important for those at risk of insomnia
A new study, published in JAMA, suggests that insomnia is often a persistent condition that is important to manage early.
The study followed up with 3,073 annually for 5 years. 13.9% of patients without insomnia at baseline developed an insomnia syndrome during the five-year period and 37.5% of those with insomnia at baseline reported persistent insomnia at each of the five follow-ups.
Persistent insomnia rates were higher among individuals with more severe insomnia at baseline, and remission was more likely in those with less severe insomnia.
“In this study of longitudinal data, insomnia syndrome was a persistent sleep disorder,” JAMA reports.
“The findings that understanding of the trajectory of insomnia may be valuable in designing more targeted and effective prevention and early intervention programs. Additional research is needed to examine the nature of predicting and modifying factors associated with the course of insomnia and whether changes in psychological and physical health status, as well as initiation of treatment, alter the long-term course of insomnia. Such information would be instrumental in developing more targeted therapies.”
HEALTH STAT
30
For the most accurate reading, don’t take your temperature within 30 minutes of exercising or after taking medications that could lower your temperature, such as acetaminophen.
