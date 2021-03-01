CONDITIONS 101
Know the symptoms of scoliosis
Scoliosis, a sideways curvature of the spine, usually manifests during the growth spurt preceding puberty and occurs in about 3% of adolescents.
Cases are usually mild; however, spine deformities can worsen as children grow. Severe cases can be disabling, and can even make it difficult for the lungs to function properly.
“Children who have mild scoliosis are monitored closely, usually with X-rays, to see if the curve is getting worse,” recommends the Mayo Clinic. “In many cases, no treatment is necessary. Some children will need to wear a brace to stop the curve from worsening. Others may need surgery to keep the scoliosis from worsening and to straighten severe cases of scoliosis.”
The following are signs and symptoms of scoliosis:
— Uneven shoulders
— One shoulder blade that appears more prominent than the other
— Uneven waist
— One hip higher than the other
If the scoliosis curve worsens, the spine can twist — in addition to curving side to side — causing the ribs on one side of the body to stick out farther than on the other side.
Parents who notice signs or symptoms of scoliosis in their child should consult a doctor. Many cases, however, are so mild that the parent or child might not even realize it because there is no pain and the symptoms develop gradually.
HEALTH STAT: 1
If your area is under a boil-water advisory and bottled water is not available, bring water to a rolling boil for 1 full minute (3 minutes at elevations above 6,500 feet), then allow it to cool before use.
NUTRITION STATION
How cauliflower can interfere with meds
Cauliflower is full of fiber and other nutrients, and can make a great substitute for rice and even meat. However, those taking certain medications should be care about when they eat this nutritious veggie. Here’s what Eat This Not That has to say:
“Cauliflower is rich in vitamin K, which can be a problem if you’re on certain medications, specifically blood thinners. Blood-thinning medication can interact with vitamin K, so people taking those medications are often warned by their doctors to watch vitamin K intake. Vitamin K helps your blood clot, so it’s important to keep vitamin K levels consistent when taking blood thinners so you don’t imbalance your blood.”
