CONDITIONS 101
What is seasonal affective disorder?
Seasonal affective disorder, or SAD, is depression caused by changes in seasons that affects about 10 million Americans. Most people with SAD experience symptoms, such as feeling moody or drained of energy, starting in fall that continue through the winter months. Less often, SAD can occur in the spring or early summer. Though symptoms can start mild, they may worsen as the season progresses. Some medications, light therapy and psychotherapy may be used in treating SAD.
“Don’t brush off that yearly feeling as simply a case of the ‘winter blues’ or a seasonal funk that you have to tough out on your own,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “Take steps to keep your mood and motivation steady throughout the year. ... It’s normal to have some days when you feel down. But if you feel down for days at a time and you can’t get motivated to do activities you normally enjoy, see your doctor. This is especially important if your sleep patterns and appetite have changed, you turn to alcohol for comfort or relaxation, or you feel hopeless or think about suicide.”
Signs and symptoms
— Feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day
— Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed
— Having problems with sleeping
— Experiencing changes in your appetite or weight
— Feeling sluggish or agitated
— Having difficulty concentrating
— Feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty
— Having frequent thoughts of death or suicide
HEALTH STAT
According to the CDC, it takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for antibodies to develop in the body and provide protection against influenza virus infection. This is why you should get vaccinated before influenza viruses start to spread in your community.
NUTRITION STATION
What not to eat after a run
You know it’s important to eat after a workout or run. You know you need to replenish your electrolytes and eat complex carbs and protein for optimal muscle building and recovery. But is there anything that’s off limits? Here’s what you should not eat after a run, according to Insider:
“While many foods can help you refuel after a run, some foods can hinder your recovery. Foods high in saturated fat, like processed meat or fast food, can slow down the digestion of protein and carbohydrates, delaying your body’s ability to absorb them and replenish glycogen reserves.”
Insider also recommends alcohol should also be avoided for at least an hour after working out. Because it’s a diuretic, it can drain you of water and sodium, causing you to become dehydrated and feel more fatigued.
