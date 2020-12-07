CONDITIONS 101
What you need to know about dry eyes
Dry eye disease is a common and uncomfortable condition that occurs when tears are unable to adequately lubricate your eyes. This can occur if you don’t produce enough tears or if you produce poor-quality tears, which can lead to inflammation and damage of the eye’s surface.
“If you have dry eyes, your eyes may sting or burn,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “You may experience dry eyes in certain situations, such as on an airplane, in an air-conditioned room, while riding a bike or after looking at a computer screen for a few hours. Treatments for dry eyes may make you more comfortable. These treatments can include lifestyle changes and eyedrops. You’ll likely need to take these measures indefinitely to control the symptoms of dry eyes.”
Symptoms
— A stinging, burning or scratchy sensation in your eyes
— Stringy mucus in or around your eyes
— Sensitivity to light
— Eye redness
— A sensation of having something in your eyes
— Difficulty wearing contact lenses
— Difficulty with nighttime driving
— Watery eyes, which is the body’s response to the irritation of dry eyes
— Blurred vision or eye fatigue
You should contact your doctor if you experience prolonged symptoms of dry eyes, who help determine a cause or refer you to a specialist.
Prevention
— Avoid air blowing in your eyes. Don’t direct hair dryers, car heaters, air conditioners or fans toward your eyes.
— Add moisture to the air. In winter, a humidifier can add moisture to dry indoor air.
— Consider wearing wraparound sunglasses or other protective eyewear. Safety shields can be added to the tops and sides of eyeglasses to block wind and dry air.
— If you’re reading or doing another task that requires visual concentration, take periodic eye breaks. Close your eyes for a few minutes. Or blink repeatedly for a few seconds to help spread your tears evenly over your eyes.
— Position your computer screen below eye level so that you won’t open your eyes as wide. This may help slow the evaporation of your tears between eye blinks.
— Use artificial tears regularly. If you have chronic dry eyes, use eyedrops even when your eyes feel fine to keep them well lubricated.
NUTRITION STATION
Hot cocoa may boost memory
As winter approaches and colder weather moves in, a hot cup of cocoa can be a welcome treat. And a new study suggests that hot cocoa could also help with memory.
“Flavanols, a type of nutrient in cocoa, can improve blood oxygen levels in the brain and are linked to cognitive benefits, according to a small study published this week in Scientific Reports,” says Insider.
“Researchers from the University of Birmingham and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign looked at 18 healthy adult men who completed two increasingly difficult cognitive tests. The participants were tested after receiving either a cocoa drink high in flavanols, or a placebo drink of processed cocoa without flavanols.”
In this study, participants who drank the cocoa with flavanols performed much better on the cognitive tests, finishing 11% faster on average compared to when they drank the placebo.
HEALTH STAT
According to the CDC, people usually get sick from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli 2 to 8 days (average of 3 to 4 days) after swallowing the germ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.