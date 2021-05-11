WILLIAMSTOWN — What started out as a quiet night devolved into a shouting match Monday when the Select Board tried not to get sucked into a long-running landlord-tenant dispute.
It isn’t clear the board succeeded, after a heated back-and-forth that began with Chairman Rodney Graham recusing himself.
Moments later, Graham, a local lawmaker who serves as the town health officer as well, came under verbal assault by a disgruntled tenant and things went downhill from there. The renter, Jason Cadorette, told board members he had been advised by a tenants’ advocate to meet with them because of the “… inability of the town health officer to do his job correctly.”
Cadorette said Graham ignored what he claimed were “two patches of black mold” during a February inspection of his Route 14 apartment. The presence of the “mold,” he said, has since forced his girlfriend to move and Graham’s failure to “sign” the inspection report invalidated the now-dated document and complicated efforts to secure housing for her.
Also, Cadorette accused Graham of downplaying his claim that power to his apartment had been “cut” and the toilet wasn’t functioning properly.
A virtual participant in Monday night’s meeting, Cadorette said he — and more recently another tenant of the same apartment complex with different complaints — had tried repeatedly for months to contact Graham using the email address for the health officer posted on the town’s website.
“We’ve had no response,” he said.
Cadorette was told that is probably because the email address was deactivated, resulting from a change of providers, and has since been taken down.
“Did you attempt to contact anyone at the town office and ask why you hadn’t gotten a response from the town health officer,” Town Manager Jackie Higgins asked at one point.
The answer was “no,” but Cadorette insisted that wasn’t the point.
Selectman Matt Rouleau asked if Cadorette had attempted to contact his landlord? The answer to that was “yes” — repeatedly with no response.
“There’s an ongoing civil conflict between me and the landlord since September when he put his hands on me and I served him with a paper stating that until the repairs were done on my apartment I was withholding my rent,” Cadorette said.
The explanation prompted Rouleau to wonder whether the town should get involved.
“It sounds like we’re wading into the middle of a legal fight between you and your landlord,” he told Cadorette.
According to Cadorette, the town is already there and he was entitled to an “actual inspection,” not one, he claimed, riddled with lies.
“You still need to do your job,” he told Graham.
To that point, Graham hadn’t been and active participant and board member Jasmin Coulliard’s ability to moderate the meeting for him hadn’t really been tested.
That changed when Graham provided his side of the story, noting he had never been contacted by Cadorette, or anyone else, who lives at the apartment complex in question, but did inspect the apartment in response to a Feb. 11 call from the state Health Department.
Graham recalled entering Cadorette’s apartment and briefly wondering whether there was a fire somewhere inside.
“When you walked in the door it was so smoky you couldn’t see across the room, and I don’t believe it was cigarette smoke either,” Graham said, prompting one of several loud objections from Cadorette and a louder response from Couillard.
“Excuse me!” Couillard yelled, more than matching Cadorette’s decibel level. “Please allow him (Graham) to finish.”
Cadorette did until he didn’t.
Graham recounted an inspection that he said revealed “a little mold” by the toilet, but none he could see on the apartment’s smoke-stained walls and ceilings.
“I did not detect any black mold at that time,” he said.
Graham said the same was true of a kitchen counter where there had been a complaint of black mold.
“It didn’t look like mold … (and) it didn’t smell like mold,” he said. “It looked more like cooking ingredients had been spilled.”
When Graham recounted how Cadorette led him down into the basement where he noted nothing out of the ordinary with the wiring that things really started to unravel.
“That’s a lie, I have no access to the basement!” Cadorette yelled, repeatedly circling back to what he claimed was a demonstrably false statement.
Graham said he stood by his recollection and his inspection report.
“I filled out the report to the best of my ability on what I thought I saw,” he said, noting he communicated with the health department and the tenants’ advocate at the time and was more recently asked to do a second inspection.
Graham said he declined unless an “air-breathing unit” and “full haz-mat suit” were provided and the smoke-filled apartment was “aired out” in advance. He suggested the state fire marshal conduct the follow up inspection.
Rouleau said the simplest solution would be for Graham to put his name on the previously submitted inspection report and, if another inspection is required, only conduct it in the presence of the state fire marshal.
Through it all Cadorette accused Graham of lying, said he suspected he might have some sort of relationship with his landlord that would create a conflict. He also said his “primary care physician” and three contractors said there was black mold in the apartment.
“Who would these contractors be so I could speak with them?” Graham asked.
“I don’t have to tell you,” Cadorette shot back.
Rouleau, himself a contractor, said a visual inspection alone couldn’t confirm the presence of black mold.
“You can’t just look at it,” he said. “It needs to be tested.”
Cadorette continued to complain Graham was lying about inspecting the basement and hinted he might pursue legal action against the town even as Couillard sought to shut him down.
“We’re going to move on because this is getting us nowhere,” she said.
That didn’t work.
“I said stop!” she screamed. “I am speaking right now!”
Several seconds of silence followed and when Couillard spoke again she was slightly more composed.
“Rodney (Graham) is going to resubmit his report,” she said. “Hopefully, that helps you.”
Cadorette responded by saying he would be taking the matter to the police.
“Good night,” Couillard said. “Have fun.”
Those comments came even as Cadorette was virtually ejected from the meeting and board members noted Couillard had just used her “mom’s voice.”
“I don’t even scream that loud at my kids,” she said.
Graham reiterated his offer to reinspect the apartment if it was aired out in advance, but board members agreed he should only do so if accompanied by State Police or the state fire marshal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.