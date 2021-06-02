A mediation session is scheduled for today between representatives of the Harwood Union Education Association and the school district’s administration as they work to bridge differences to negotiate a new labor contract.
Talks began last December to renew two agreements — one each with teachers and support staff in the Harwood Unified Union School District that serves Duxbury, Fayston, Moretown, Waitsfield, Warren and Waterbury.
The current contracts expire June 30 and a tentative agreement has been reached with the support staff bargaining unit, according to representatives from both sides.
The professional staff contract covers approximately 220 members of the pre-K-through-grade-12 teaching staff across the district’s seven schools. This includes classroom teachers, special educators, integrated arts teachers (music, art, physical education, etc.), nurses, interventionists, speech and language pathologists, and school counselors.
The educational support staff contract encompasses approximately 120 other non-teaching staff. The district’s remaining 365 positions include administration and other non-bargaining unit members.
School Board member Christine Sullivan, of Waitsfield, updated the board last week saying the support staff members needed to ratify the draft agreement first and then it would go to the School Board for final approval.
Talks with the teachers bargaining unit reached an impasse in March and both sides agreed to mediation. A meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 3.
Although negotiators say they can’t comment on details of the contract talks, the School Board in April and May has heard a steady message from individual teachers and members of the public who have joined regular School Board meetings via video conference to address the board during the public comment period.
Most have made very brief statements asking that the board support a “fair and equitable contract” for all teachers.
At last week’s board meeting, Harwood Union High School teacher Jason Reichert, whose children attend district schools, said school staff “make up the heart and soul of our fantastic schools.”
He added, “Therefore, our incredibly committed teachers deserve the respect of a collectively bargained agreement sooner rather than later.”
The rhetoric refers to a key issue the teachers’ union hopes to address in the next contract: wage disparity among teachers at different grade levels. Superintendent Brigid Nease last week acknowledged to the board that high school teachers have historically been paid higher salaries than elementary-level teachers.
Contracts in recent years since the district’s merger have aimed to bring compensation levels closer, but a gap remains, she said.
In a show of solidarity to urge progress on this issue, approximately 40 teachers from across the district attended a rare recent in-person meeting of the school board.
On May 19, the board held the remainder of its annual meeting to conduct business related to housekeeping items typically done at an in-person meeting the evening before Town Meeting Day in March. That meeting was postponed this year due to the pandemic.
The meeting lasted just nine minutes and covered routine items such as electing a moderator, district clerk and treasurer, and authorizing borrowing in anticipation of tax revenue.
Minutes for the meeting say “none” under the heading “public present,” but several dozen teachers were in attendance, standing just outside the gazebo along the driveway at Harwood Union High School as the board and district officials met in the structure.
Teachers did not participate in the meeting, but wore red items of clothing as a symbol of support for education. Some carried signs bearing slogans such as “HUEA Strong” and “Let’s Be Unified.”
A week later at the May 26 meeting, nine individuals — a combination of current, retiring, and retired teachers as well as parents — took turns delivering that same message. In addition to Reichert, Thatcher Brook Primary School teacher Sally Kulis spoke. A parent of two children who attended district schools, she has taught first grade in the district’s remote academy this year.
Kulis spoke in support of the colleagues she will leave behind as she plans to leave this month after a decade with the district. “The teachers in this district are highly skilled, endlessly committed,” she told the board. “They work countless hours beyond the school day to teach our children. They’re passionate about their work, 100 percent dedicated to their students. Their work makes our district a better place for our students. Please show the recognition and support for the HUUSD faculty by working towards a fair and equitable contract.”
Greg Cisz, of Duxbury, a parent of two current middle schoolers, urged resolution of a contract that “minimizes pay disparity” among teachers at different grade levels. He echoed the praise of teachers as hard-working and dedicated. “Of special note is the outstanding response of the teaching staff during the pandemic,” Cisz said. “Their responsiveness and commitment to delivering high-quality education during this time of crisis has been nothing short of exemplary.”
Board member Sullivan told the board that a mediation session was scheduled for June 3. “We’re hoping that it’s productive,” she said.
