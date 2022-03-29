Harwood Union High School Theatre returns to the school stage with this year’s musical, “Disney’s Freaky Friday” running Thursday-Saturday, April 7-9.
“After a canceled production in the spring of 2020 and an off-site outdoor musical in 2021, this year’s homecoming performances feel extra special,” Director Scott Weigand said.
As restrictions due to COVID-19 have been relaxed, the Harwood stage is once again open to the community with full audience capacity.
The “Freaky Friday” story may be familiar to many youngsters and their parents from popular films.
Weigand sums it up: “When an overworked mother and her teenage daughter magically swap bodies, they have just one day to put things right again. Based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers and the hit Disney films, it is a heartfelt, comedic, and unexpectedly emotional update on an American classic.
“By spending a day in each other’s shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasurable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.”
The production includes a cast of more than 30 seventh-through-12th graders led by senior Wanda Sullivan as Katherine, and freshman Zoe Blackman as Ellie.
They are supported by freshmen Aiden Heath and Christopher Cummiskey and seventh-grader Tarin Askew. Also featured are seniors Danielle Shea, Claudia Derryberry and Allie Brooks, and juniors Mia LaPointe, Annie McMillion, and Abigail Holter.
Along with Weigand are Music Director Molly Clark and Orchestra Director Chris Rivers. This family-friendly show features modern music and a story that audiences of all ages can connect with.
Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, April 7-8. Saturday, April 9, has two curtain times at 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. The Saturday matinee will feature a presentation by Chris Rivers and the orchestra, and a meet and greet on stage for kids in the audience to meet and talk with cast members.
Tickets are available at the door, cash or check, at $10 for adults, $5 for students. Although not required, masking for audience members is encouraged.
