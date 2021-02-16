RANDOLPH — Harwood earned its first girls basketball victory of the 2021 season by trotting past the Randolph Galloping Ghosts, 51-14
The defending Division II co-champs held the Ghosts scoreless in the first half. A 15-0 lead after the first quarter ballooned to a 28-0 halftime advantage. Harwood was in front 42-7 entering the final quarter.
Tanum Nelson (24 points) paced the Highlanders, who bounced back from Friday’s 38-28 loss at U-32. Ayden Parrish scored eight points for HU. Teammate Ashley Proteau chipped in with seven points, six rebounds and five steals. Quinn Nelson finished with six points, while fellow Highlanders Emily Semprebon, Ciera McKay, Jillian Rundle and Emma Ravelin scored four points apiece.
“The other night we missed 28 shots,” Harwood coach Tom Young said. “And U-32 just has our number right now. We went into this game to get back on track and see what we can do.”
Randolph will travel to play Montpelier at 7 p.m. Thursday. Harwood will host Williamstown the same day.
“We’re two deep at every position and we have a really talented group of freshmen and sophomores,” Young said. “There are six returning kids and six new kids. And our practices have never been more intense for scrimmaging.”
GIRLS BASKETBALL
U-32 42 Williamstown 40
WILLIAMSTOWN — Jordan Price and Casey Flye scored eight points apiece, guiding the balanced Raiders to their second straight victory.
Brianna McLaughlin (14 points) and Fasika Parrott (10 points) led the Blue Devils. Freshman Destiny Campbell added six points and 11 rebounds for Williamstown, which trailed 22-20 at halftime.
“We are trending in the right direction,” Blue Devils coach Sid Sweet said. “I was very happy with our effort and we’re getting closer to getting over the hump. It was fun tonight and we got up by five late, but they went on a 7-0 run. We tied it up, got the ball back and shot too early with 28 seconds left. And they rebounded and scored with 13 seconds left. We took a timeout but came up empty.”
Williamstown will travel to play Harwood at 7 p.m. Thursday. U-32 will host Lamoille the same day at 6:30 p.m.
Thetford 75, Montpelier 24
THETFORD — Five players in double figures lifted the Panthers to a lopsided victory over the Solons.
An 18-8 lead after the first quarter turned into a 37-12 halftime advantage. Thetford closed out the third quarter with a 55-16 cushion.
“We played very well for our first time out,” Thetford coach Eric Ward said. “We’re mixing some things up a bit this year.”
Thetford made five 3-pointers and was 6 of 15 from the foul line. The Solons drained one shot from beyond the arc and were 1 of 1 from the stripe.
The Panthers’ top scorers were Emma Colby (16 points), Becca Wells (14 points, 10 rebounds), Macey Smith (12 points), Namya Benjamin (11 points) and Addie Cadwell (10 points, seven rebounds). Teammate Kelsey Smith finished with five rebounds, five steals and five assists.
“We had balanced scoring with many people contributing, which I hope is a staple for the rest of the year,” Ward said.
Montpelier will host Randolph at 7 p.m. Thursday. Thetford will travel to play Oxbow the same day.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hazen 77, Northfield 57
HARDWICK — Senior Isaiah Baker scored 12 of his 28 points in the third quarter and celebrated his 200th career 3-pointer.
Former Williamstown star Brandon Carrier holds the state record for long-range points after making 245 attempts from 3-point range. Baker may not reach that mark due to the COVID-shortened season, but he didn’t hold back against the Marauders during a surprisingly close season opener for both teams. The multi-sport standout added eight rebounds, six steals and six assists.
Jadon Baker (19 points) and Tyler Rivard (15 points, 10 rebounds) also had big nights for the Wildcats, who have advanced to the semifinals four of the past five years. The Wildcats won their seventh title with a 63-43 victory over Williamstown in 2016.
Caiden Crawford-Stempel (20 points) and Preston LIlly (12 points) guided the Marauders, who faced an 18-16 deficit after the first quarter. Hazen couldn’t gain any more breathing room in the second quarter, clinging to a 35-33 lead entering halftime. Baker helped Hazen plow ahead 61-48 in the decisive third quarter.
“Northfield is a lot better,” Wildcats coach Aaron Hill said. “And even though there were no fans, it was so nice to have the kids out there. I’m so grateful that that governor is allowing us to play. What it’s doing for these kids is just great. I don’t know if people can understand how important it is if they don’t have a kid playing or they’re not involved. It can be a mental health issue. And it was huge this week with them knowing there was a game.”
