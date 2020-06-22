Ella Gannon celebrates with her signature flex move after receiving her diploma. Ollie Hammond holds up the boys' championship hockey trophy. Ezra Samuel, Mia Cooper and Michael Fuller pose before the ceremony. The audience stayed in their vehicles.
Photos by Sarah Milligan
