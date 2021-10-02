The Onion River Food Shelf, at the Old Schoolhouse Common in Marshfield village, offers the usual staples for people in need of food assistance, like pasta and cereal. But thanks to a community garden just outside their door, the more than 50 families who receive food assistance there also enjoyed fresh produce this summer, lettuce, beans, beets and tomatoes.
Diana Fielder, who coordinates the food shelf, says in springtime, the fresh lettuces, radishes and spinach were well received.
“When spring comes, you just can’t wait to get a bite of fresh lettuce,” she says.
As the season went on, the garden brought in green beans, beets and tomatoes, and families were invited to go out to the garden and pick anything more they wanted. There were towering kale plants, cucumbers, fresh herbs like dill and basil, and summer squashes, too.
“People were so happy to get some fresh greens,” says Fielder.
The Marshfield Community Garden, as it’s formally known, was created in 2014 by local resident, Melissa Seiffert. Now, she is accompanied in the work by a small group of volunteers who helped this season with building raised beds, growing seedlings, planting, tending, watering and harvesting.
The garden, says Seiffert, serves the community in two main ways. First, it provides access to healthy food, through the food shelf and also a “help yourself” model that invites anyone to come and pick fresh produce. Second, the garden is a place for making connections and building community.
Volunteers began harvesting for the food shelf around mid-July this year, and took a pause in mid-September, while they wait for onions and potatoes to be ready. But, says Seiffert, there are still carrots, beans, kale and fresh herbs for people to help themselves to.
Eventually, Seiffert hopes the help-yourself model will be the main way that the garden is harvested.
“I really like the idea of the community using as a source for their recipes and meals,” she says. For example, someone might want to make a salad with tomato and basil, and think, “Oh, yeah, the community has those!” The food could also be preserved, by making pesto or dilly beans.
“I want it to be everyone’s kitchen garden,” she says.
Its location, adjacent to the food shelf and also the municipal buildings for the town like the clerk’s office and library, mean that lots of people have access to the garden throughout the summer.
Plus, she says, “I think people enjoy the aesthetic of the garden. Seeing the flowers and vegetables growing in that otherwise unused space feels welcoming.” In that way, it becomes an extension of community space where people can walk and enjoy the greenery and flowers growing in the garden, taste a fresh, juicy tomato, or host workshops on gardening or food preservation.
The potential for community gardens to serve as centers for community organizing is exactly what brought New England Grass-Roots Environment Fund to the decision to support the Marshfield Community Garden with a grant. The money was used to purchase materials for the garden, but the grantor sees a larger return on those dollars.
NEGEF is working to move resources to community-based organizations, says Shane Rogers, with the funding organization. Their strategy when making decisions about which projects to fund, he says, is really about supporting projects that shift power in decision making to those impacted by the work.
“NEGEF likes to support projects that bring community members together to assess what their community needs are, and then pull together to make that available to everyone,” says Rogers.
What draws NEGEF decision makers to fund community gardens, he explains, is not just the opportunity for producing food, but also the understanding that these gardens can be a nexus of community action. That community garden becomes a gathering spot, or even a focal point for discussing needs, wants and desires for the community. It’s a place to make friends and long-lasting connections, too, points out Rogers.
“A community garden blossoms into so much more than just plants in the ground,” he says. “So, while yes, we love to see the food being produced, it also plants the seeds for other community organizing projects.”
The need for this type of community organizing, and for improved access too, have been ramped up in the recent past due to the enduring. People are struggling financially, which often means they need help with food access. People are also feeling disconnected.
Libby Weiland, with the Vermont Community Garden Network, of which Marshfield Community Garden is a member, says community gardens have played a few roles during the pandemic: “as tools to supplement tight food budgets, as spaces to gather in community safely, and as activities that promote mental health during a particularly stressful time,” she explains.
“These roles have always been a part of the story of community gardens” says Weiland, “but I think they’re particularly salient, and at least better recognized, these past two seasons. And just in general, gardening is on the rise, in communities and in backyards, all over the country.”
Back at the Marshfield Community Garden, Seiffert expresses a similar sentiment. “I believe that people want to see things happening in their community, see the shared spaces being enjoyed,” she says.
She sees her own community’s shared garden serving many roles: It’s not only a source of fresh food, but also a place for gathering, a place to meander toward “because of its beauty but then to see those beautiful cherry tomatoes that you just can’t wait to sink your teeth into,” she says.
She continues to paint the picture: “Across the way someone sees you eating from the garden and they want to join in on the experience. There it is, a shared beautiful and edible space.”
Visit the Statewide Garden Directory on the Vermont Community Garden’s website at vcgn.org/garden-directory for more information on community gardens.
