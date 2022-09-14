Groton Forest Trail Run results Sep 14, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GROTON FORESTTRAIL RUN RESULTS25.5 MILES1. Mead Binhammer Attlebor MA 27 M 3:44:322. Peter Bonito Westmoreland NH 37 M 3:50:463. Greg Azzaretti Montpelier VT 35 M 4:04:484. Brian Rusiecki S. Deerfield MA 43 M 4:16:445. Danny Hartman Easthampton MA 37 M 4:51:126. Nathan Blunk Brattleboro VT 30 M 4:55:297. John Raser St. Johnsbury VT 43 M 5:02:358. Amy Rusiecki S. Deerfield MA 43 F 5:03:359. Joseph Raser Somerville MA 51 M 5:05:5910. James Murphy Montpelier VT 51 M 5:11:0611. Dylan Simms Northfield VT 32 M 5:18:1012. Caitlin Orton Hinesburg VT 27 F 5:21:1513. Derek Taylor Richmond VT 32 M 5:32:3414. Mark Clement Richmond VT 35 M 5:38:4615. Hayley Zoehaide Strafford VT 40 F 5:50:5716. Jacqueline Jancatis Barre VT 39 F 5:52:5117. Heather Lucas Chelsea VT 38 VT 6:04:1718. Nicolas Anzalone St. Johnsbury VT 48 M 6:15:2919. Steve Chaffee Wellsville NY 58 M 6:17:3320. Tracy Cullinane Nantucket MA 51 F 6:32:0021. Paul Dicovitsky N. Ferrisburg VT 52 M 6:32:3022. Brice N. Hennelly Watertown MA 42 M 6:33:1823. Kathleeen Boyette Stowe VT 33 F 6:34:4624. Emery Mattheis Randolph VT 28 M 7:06:2525. Justine Franco Montpelier VT 50 F 7:17:5215 MILES1. John Kinnee West Townsend MA 43 M 2:06:232. Ricky McLain Cabot VT 36 M 2:13:123. Andrew Rianhard Waterbury VT 32 M 2:23:164. Christina Vetter Burlington VT 44 F 2:23:425. Jarred Cobb Montpelier VT 39 M 2:25:206. Dylan Broderick Middlesex VT 31 F 2:26:547. Devin Tyman South Burlington VT 35 M 2:29:278. Joseph Powers Portland ME 39 M 2:30:059. Grace Glynn Montpelier VT 30 F 2:31:5910. Benjamin Larwa Waterbury VT 29 M 2:32:0711. Darrow Felstein Berkeley CA 31 M 2:33:1212. Eric Risi Washington DC 40 M 2:33:3313. Grant Wieler Morristown VT 34 M 2:35:2214. Greg Lashoto Newton MA 38 M 2:40:0615. Nick Cruickshank Williston VT 28 M 2:40:0816. Levi Lavalla Colchester VT 36 M 2:40:2917. Kate Kramer Randolph VT 37 F 2:42:5718. Daniel Voisin Montpelier VT 47 M 2:44:2819. Maura Adams Deerfield NH 42 F 2:44:4720. Esther Erbe Montpelier VT 33 F 2:46:2921. Owen Davie S. Ryegate VT 29 M 2:47:0822. Richard Trieweiler Norwich VT 40 M 2:48:1223. Ben Daut Lebanon NH 31 M 2:49:1424. Daniel Clarke Burlington 46 M 2:54:1825. James Secor Montpelier VT 34 M 2:55:0426. Serena Wilcox Duxbury VT 43 F 2:55:2227. Raymond Crowder Northfield VT 31 M 2:55:3928. Liam Genereaux S. Ryegate VT 27 M 2:56:1429. Laura Bjork Randolph VT 37 F 2:56:2330. Steve Genereaux S. Ryegate VT 60 M 2:58:2631. Meredith Naughton Montpelier VT 33 F 3:04:2732. Jacob Thomas Peacham VT 39 M 3:11:4833. Peter Kerson Jericho VT 39 M 3:15:3434. Joe Merrill Montpelier VT 57 M 3:19:2035. Janine Zimnie Essex VT 40 F 3:20:4036. Anna Peters Braintree MA 30 F 3:24:0937. Anthony Holcomb Braintree MA 32 M 3:24:1738. Laura Neville Winooski VT 39 F 3:25:3139. Jenn Cadorette Essex Jct. VT 31 F 3:26:4440. Joy Grossman S. Burlingotn VT 58 F 3:25:4741. Stephanie Reighart Norwich VT 36 F 3:25:5042. Colin Whitehouse Wallingford VT 39 M 3:25:5343. Carl Rogers E. Barre VT 66 M 3:27:3944. Hannah Vickery Burlington VT 27 F 3:31:0945. Patrick Broemmel Nantucket MA 54 M 3:32:2246. Raphael C.-Marks Longmont CO 41 M 3:33:0847. Alex Chasse Burlington VT 28 M 3:34:0148. Justine Horton Warren VT 27 F 3:34:0549. Annalisa Grego Killington VT 31 F 3:35:5850. Casey Krone Florence MA 43 M 3:36:0151. Tanywa Hinkley Claremont NH 37 3:36:3252. Krista Alderdice W. Windsor VT 46 F 3:36:3753. Tara Cariano Northfield VT 37 F 3:39:3654. Eric Dague Burlington VT 62 M 3:44:1455. Christopher Poole Morrisville VT 36 M 4:01:5656. Vicky Gratton Barton VT 51 F 4:04:0357. James Harton Milton VT 54 M 4:08:5758. Cady Hart-Petterson Plainfield VT 41 F 4:16:3059. Jessica Cotnoir E. Orange VT 33 F 4:16:3460. Dennis Casey Groton VT 64 M 4:18:5261. Amanda Warren Waterville VT 39 F 4:22:1662. Cari Causey Jericho VT 43 F 4:24:0963. Chassidy King W. Topsham VT 45 F 5:27:2864. Jennifer Harton Milton VT 49 F 5:27:3265. Daniel King W. Tophsam VT 46 M 5:27:366.2 MILES1. Tim Seaver Plainfield VT 60 M 59:432. Justin Bowen Winter Park FL 44 M 1:00:333. Jim Flint W. Rutland 63 M 1:01:484. Hardin Bethea Marshfield VT 47 M 1:04:125. Kimberly Caldwell Northfield VT 33 F 1:04:146. Eric Spencer Montpelier VT 32 M 1:04:167. Michael Wenrich Orlando FL 48 M 1:06:058. Matthew Caldwell Northfield VT 34 M 1:06:149. Kevin Nadzam E. Montpelier VT 48 M 1:07:2710. Sean Peters Hinsdale MA 25 M 1:08:5111. Jim Deshler Barre VT 44 M 1:09:0412. Thomas Hogeboom Hardwick VT 71 M 1:09:2613. Ann Oshaughnessy Underhill VT 56 F 1:10:0214. Richard Verkaik Winter Park FL 39 M 1:10:2415. Richard Peters Hindsale MA 62 M 1:11:0616. Audrey I-Broque Woodruff WI 28 F 1:11:2517. Nick Zandstra Topsham VT 52 M 1:11:3218. Emma Waters Colchester VT 28 F 1:12:0019. Danielle Owczarski Groton VT 43 F 1:13:4520. Damien Owczarski W. Danville VT 38 M 1:13:4921. Alison Peters Hinsdale MA 61 F 1:14:4822. John Hackney Montpelier VT 77 M 1:15:5523. Elizabeth Fairley Barnet VT 38 F 1:16:0524. Carolyn Daut Lebanon NH 31 F 1:16:3325. Todd French Winter Park FL 46 M 1:17:5926. Avery St. Sauveur Wolfeboro NH 25 F 1:18:1027. Elizabeth McCarthy Hardwick VT 69 F 1:18:5828. Sarah Katz Jericho VT 43 F 1:20:5029. Kalyn Cook Montpelier VT 27 F 1:21:2230. Jessica Lambert Randolph VT 28 F 1:22:0131. Neil Wheelwright Burlington VT 64 M 1:26:3332. Kathleen Humphrey Montpelier VT 46 F 1:30:1733. Kristin Worth Randolph VT 34 F 1:32:5334. Bailey Russell Randolph VT 31 F 1:34:1035. Joy Kogut Wallingford VT 38 F 1:42:0336. Emily Shallcross Brattleboro VT 42 F 1:44:2537. Patty Pomerleau Brownsville VT 33 F 1:46:4438. Daniel Marcus Barre VT 72 M 1:50:2739. Samantha Neddo Barre VT 26 F 1:53:3640. Phillip Howard Burlington VT 84 M 1:55:2041. April Zajko St. Johnsbury VT 47 F 2:27:03 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.